The British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the Biden administration’s warning that a “full-fledged” military partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran.The US suggested Tehran has become Moscow’s “top military backer”.“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. It added that Russia is “attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”US national security council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday said Moscow is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training. He said Moscow was offering Tehran...

3 HOURS AGO