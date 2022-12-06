ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

949wdkb.com

Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb

It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
DEKALB, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Next Picture Show Presents Two-Woman Show Featuring Dixon Natives

The Next Picture Show (TNPS) is pleased to present “Marks Made”: A Two Woman Art Exhibition. On display from December 13 – January 7, the exhibit will include work by Sydni Reuban and Heather Shore. “Marks Made” is a two-woman show featuring Dixon natives Sydni Reubin and Heather Shore.
DIXON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

William J. Morgan

William J. Morgan, age 79, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. William was born on May 19, 1943 in Chicago the son of Angeline (Monteleone) Morgan. He was a bartender on Rush St in Chicago and at Isabella in Downers Grove where he functioned as a friend & confidant to countless people. Truly “Everbody knew his name”. William owned and operated Morgan’s Bowl in Walnut. He was an avid Chicago sports fan.
STERLING, IL
WIFR

Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

When is the new Beefaroo going to open?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

$16M expansion coming to Harlem High School in 2023

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting times for students in the Harlem School District as Harlem High School makes plans to start construction on a new $16 million Career and Technical Education Center. “This will provide students with the opportunity to choose. Do I want to continue to go onto...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
WIFR

Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
SOUTH BELOIT, IL
WIFR

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slushy Snow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain changing to snow with slushy accumulations 1 - 3″. Highs in the middle 30′s with rain/snow ending by the noon hour. Drizzle tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. 40 on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Belvidere Assembly Plant to go idle indefinitely in February

BELVIDERE — Stellantis said Friday that it plans to idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant resulting in indefinite layoffs starting at the end of February. “Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market,” the company said in a statement sent to members of the media Friday.
BELVIDERE, IL

