Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
949wdkb.com
Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb
It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
Downtown Shop is the Biggest ‘Hidden Gem’ in Illinois for the Holidays
Next time you're searching for the perfect gift, drive downtown to J.R. Kortman Center for Design, you'll be sure to find what you need. It's the most wonderful time of the year right? And the busiest and most stressful and the most expensive... because the bulk of the month you're shopping for the perfect gift!
nrgmediadixon.com
Next Picture Show Presents Two-Woman Show Featuring Dixon Natives
The Next Picture Show (TNPS) is pleased to present “Marks Made”: A Two Woman Art Exhibition. On display from December 13 – January 7, the exhibit will include work by Sydni Reuban and Heather Shore. “Marks Made” is a two-woman show featuring Dixon natives Sydni Reubin and Heather Shore.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Fire Department Light Display Vandalized Over the Weekend
Rock Falls Tourism says all the businesses that have contributed to this year’s Holiday Lights Display have done an amazing job , that’s why it’s a shame that someone thought it would be ok to mess with one of the displays. The Coloma Township Park District reports...
nrgmediadixon.com
William J. Morgan
William J. Morgan, age 79, died Monday, December 5, 2022 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling. William was born on May 19, 1943 in Chicago the son of Angeline (Monteleone) Morgan. He was a bartender on Rush St in Chicago and at Isabella in Downers Grove where he functioned as a friend & confidant to countless people. Truly “Everbody knew his name”. William owned and operated Morgan’s Bowl in Walnut. He was an avid Chicago sports fan.
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley
Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley. Hello. I had a paranormal experience in Ogle county in 1999 that I reported to MUFON and NUFOC in 2012. At that time, I was a production assistant at (edited) in downtown Rockford, and lived in Stillman Valley. Tuesdays were always...
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
Rockford community rallies to help local veteran with medical bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local veteran is in need of some help. Sergeant Nick Parnello, the man behind the LZ Peace Memorial, is having medical issues. The community rallied together on Wednesday to help him with his expenses. Many people said that Parnello is a big part of helping the Rockford community honor those […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Auto Accident Near Rockton, Avoid The Area For a Bit
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of 8700 block of POMEROY RD, near ROCKTON, IL. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. It is unknown on the severity of the injuries at this time. Please avoid the area or expect possible delays.
WIFR
$16M expansion coming to Harlem High School in 2023
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting times for students in the Harlem School District as Harlem High School makes plans to start construction on a new $16 million Career and Technical Education Center. “This will provide students with the opportunity to choose. Do I want to continue to go onto...
MyStateline.com
Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old woman arrested in South Dakota
Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old …. Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. 21 students graduate from GoodGrads program. The...
Driver flees Rockford Police, crashes into empty house
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say two men were arrested late Wednesday after fleeing police and crashing into an empty house on Broadway. According to police, officers tried to stop a car in the 2600 block of Broadway around 10:25 p.m., but the driver sped away. The car crashed into a house in the […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week
Two weather systems will bring precipitation to the area to close out the week. Following mostly cloudy and dry conditions through this evening,. the first system will spread rain and wet snow eastward late tonight into Friday. Travel may be affected by some accumulating wet snow Friday morning,. primarily for...
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
nrgmediadixon.com
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slushy Snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain changing to snow with slushy accumulations 1 - 3″. Highs in the middle 30′s with rain/snow ending by the noon hour. Drizzle tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. 40 on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
rockrivercurrent.com
Belvidere Assembly Plant to go idle indefinitely in February
BELVIDERE — Stellantis said Friday that it plans to idle the Belvidere Assembly Plant resulting in indefinite layoffs starting at the end of February. “Our industry has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market,” the company said in a statement sent to members of the media Friday.
