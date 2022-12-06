Read full article on original website
10 People Jailed On Intoxication Offenses In Hopkins County In 6 Days
Over the past 6 days, 10 people were jailed on intoxication offenses in Hopkins County. Four people were jailed for drunk driving offenses, four for being intoxicated in public, and two on warrants related to intoxication offenses from Dec. 4 to Dec. 9, 2022, according to arrest reports. CR 1196...
OSBI Looking For Answers In Cold Case From 1993
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to solve a cold case from 1993. Tom Blankenship, 48, was found shot in the head in front of his home in Pickens. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the OSBI at 405-848-6724.
Woman missing from Sevier Co. last seen in Ashdown
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Department (SCSD) is asking for help finding a missing woman from Horatio, Ark. On Dec. 6, SCSD made a Facebook post about a woman who is missing from Sevier County, Ark. Kayla M. Stephens (Vanhoutan), 40, was last seen in Horatio, Ark., in a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup with Arkansas license plate USAAJDD.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
Opening delayed for Sevier County Medical Center due to inspection issue
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Last month officials at the newly constructed Sevier County Medical Center said they had plans to open the first week of December. Now, that date is uncertain after state inspectors found a communication problem at the facility. “We identified a problem with our nurse call...
DPS: 4 killed, 7 hurt in East Texas multi-vehicle crash
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas — Four people are dead and seven more were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County on Sunday. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 5:45 p.m., officials responded to the wreck on SH 19 near CR 4764, south of Birthright. Officials say...
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
Do You Know This Bank Robber?
On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
Paris Police Report For Monday (Dec 5)
Paris Police responded to a security check-in in the 200-block of Lamar Ave at 3:55 Saturday morning. Officers located a small group of people around the plaza area, and they advised that they had just gotten off work and decided to walk around downtown. Officers found their vehicles and observed a pistol in the seat of one of the vehicles. Brandon Edward Parks, 23, of Blossom, claimed ownership of the gun and advised the officer to place it in the center console. In doing so, the officer found baggies of cocaine and marijuana in the console and arrested Parks.
