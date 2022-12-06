MIAMI - Police in Miami are searching for a man they say was caught on a home's surveillance system burglarizing the property.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that this is a crime that involves an element that he has not heard of before. The suspect is captured on camera wearing the victim's stolen clothing before he leaves. The victim said he thought this was weird and did not know why the suspect targeted his home and why he felt he had to leave wearing his clothing. The victim said it happened when he was at work. It happened on November 1, at...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO