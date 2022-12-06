ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Gardens, FL

NBC Miami

Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police

The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say

A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Police: Man caught on video burglarizing home, wearing victim's clothing

MIAMI - Police in Miami are searching for a man they say was caught on a home's surveillance system burglarizing the property.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that this is a crime that involves an element that he has not heard of before. The suspect is captured on camera wearing the victim's stolen clothing before he leaves. The victim said he thought this was weird and did not know why the suspect targeted his home and why he felt he had to leave wearing his clothing. The victim said it happened when he was at work. It happened on November 1, at...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools

MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Woman found dead at Miami Beach hotel

MIAMI - A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a hotel room in a busy and tourist-driven area of Miami Beach.According to police, they received a call from a woman requesting a welfare check for her coworker, who was last seen Saturday, December 3. Officers sent to the Sherry Frontenac Hotel at 65th Street and Collins Avenue found the woman dead inside a room. Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. "It was scary because I came with my family, especially my daughter," said Carmen Estebe, a guest at the hotel. She...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to drum up leads after a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar. A driver called 911 after spotting a body near U.S. 27, between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road, Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the victim is a man in his 60s or 70s, but he...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

