NBC Miami
Man Stabbed During Robbery in Miami: Police
The Miami Police Department is investigating a stabbing Friday evening that left one man suffering from his wounds, officials said. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of NW 36 Avenue and NW 4 Street to investigate a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, police located a young man...
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
Student in custody after gun found in backpack at Fort Lauderdale middle school, police say
A student who was found with a gun at a Broward County middle school Friday afternoon has been taken into custody, according to police. About 3:30 p.m., William Dandy Middle School, located at 2400 NW 26th St., was placed on a Code Red lockdown, and officers found the student with a gun, Casey Liening, a spokesperson for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said in an email. Liening said ...
WSVN-TV
Woman convicted in fatal wrong-way wreck on Turnpike avoids jail time, frustrating victims’ family
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of killing two people in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade will not serve time behind bars, leaving the victims’ loved ones frustrated. Thirty-one-year-old Kritzia Lopez pleaded guilty to striking the victims’ vehicle while traveling against traffic on Sept....
Miami Police: Man caught on video burglarizing home, wearing victim's clothing
MIAMI - Police in Miami are searching for a man they say was caught on a home's surveillance system burglarizing the property.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that this is a crime that involves an element that he has not heard of before. The suspect is captured on camera wearing the victim's stolen clothing before he leaves. The victim said he thought this was weird and did not know why the suspect targeted his home and why he felt he had to leave wearing his clothing. The victim said it happened when he was at work. It happened on November 1, at...
WSVN-TV
William Dandy Middle School placed on lockdown after reports of armed man on campus; suspect in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School has been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a man on campus armed with a gun. For Lauderdale Police arrived to William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
Click10.com
Fellow officers take stand in trial of Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Thursday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
NBC Miami
4 Mail Theft Suspects in Custody After Chase, Rollover Crash in SW Miami-Dade: Police
Four suspects accused of stealing mail were taken into custody after a chase and rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. The crash happened in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 145th Street. Footage from the scene showed the vehicle completely flipped over after crashing through a wall...
WSVN-TV
Ex-OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend denied release before murder trial
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media influencer accused of killing her boyfriend will remain behind bars prior to her trial. A hearing wrapped up Tuesday morning where a judge denied the release of 26-year-old Courtney Clenney before her murder trial. 7News obtained a copy of the judge’s order. It reads...
Woman Found Dead In Miami Hotel Room, Boyfriend Reportedly Missing
Marelbi Ruiz Lara was found dead in a hotel room with the door blocked by a mattress. Her son says she was staying with a boyfriend who police haven't found. Miami Beach police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found barricaded in a hotel room she reportedly shared with her now-missing boyfriend.
Handcuffs in hallways: In-depth look at student arrests at Miami-Dade, Broward public schools
MIAMI - Alexander Fuentes can't forget the day that changed his life forever.January 25, 2018, the Miami child is seen being led in handcuffs from a Miami Dade school police car into Miami Children's Hospital.The video which was posted on social media caused a firestorm of controversy.Fuentes was seven years old and a first grader at Coral Way K - 8 Center in Miami.He spoke publicly for the first time about what happened to CBS Miami."Some bullies came up to me in the cafeteria and told me to mix rice with milk and the cafeteria lady said she would tell...
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
cw34.com
Broward Sheriff's Office employee accused of defrauding people out of nearly $19,000
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Broward Sheriff's Office civilian employee ended up on the other side of the law after detectives said she defrauded multiple people out of nearly $19,000. The sheriff's office said detectives began to investigate 45-year-old Mickalon Bullard, a research specialist in BSO’s Policy and...
NBC Miami
Body Found at Miami Gardens Home After Crime Stoppers Tip: Police
A Crime Stoppers tip led police to a body at a Miami Gardens home Wednesday, authorities said. The discovery was made by detectives at a home in the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after the anonymous tip, Miami Gardens Police officials said. The unidentified male's body was found in...
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
Woman found dead at Miami Beach hotel
MIAMI - A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found inside a hotel room in a busy and tourist-driven area of Miami Beach.According to police, they received a call from a woman requesting a welfare check for her coworker, who was last seen Saturday, December 3. Officers sent to the Sherry Frontenac Hotel at 65th Street and Collins Avenue found the woman dead inside a room. Police said the death is being investigated as a homicide. "It was scary because I came with my family, especially my daughter," said Carmen Estebe, a guest at the hotel. She...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate fatal hit-and-run in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police hope to drum up leads after a deadly hit-and-run in Miramar. A driver called 911 after spotting a body near U.S. 27, between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road, Tuesday morning. According to investigators, the victim is a man in his 60s or 70s, but he...
click orlando
Florida teacher fired after viral video shows her interrupting Muslim students while in prayer
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Broward County teacher was fired after a video of her interrupting Muslim students while in prayer went viral, according to News 6 partner WPLG-TV. The teacher, who has not yet been identified, worked at Franklin Academy, a charter school in Pembroke Pines. [TRENDING: ‘Rare...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
