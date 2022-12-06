ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Deputies: Gas supply line ‘sheared completely in half’ forces evacuation of Clark County business

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a break in a gas line late Tuesday morning.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 3200 block of East National Road at around 10 a.m. after an excavation company hit a gas line, dispatch for the office confirmed to News Center 7.

Crews at the scene reported that the gas supply line was “sheared completely in half” with gas “blowing out,” dispatch said.

JMS Composites, the business at the site of the gas line break, was evacuated, dispatch informed.

Columbia Gas was contacted to repair the broken supply line, dispatch said.

No lane closures were expected during the incident, dispatch stated.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.

