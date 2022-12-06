Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pounds empty net in Philly
Ovechkin scored two empty-net goals and compiled eight shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Carter Hart denied all six Ovechkin shots he faced, but the Capitals captain capitalized after the Flyers pulled their goalie. Just like that, Ovechkin's sitting at 15 goals through 28 games, putting him on pace to top 40 for the 13th time in his illustrious career.
CBS Sports
Bruins great Zdeno Chara says Canucks were practicing their Stanley Cup celebration in 2011
The 2011 Stanley Cup Final between the Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks was one of the more thrilling matchups in NHL history. The Bruins ended up winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history in seven games against their Western Conference counterparts. It was an impressive finish to the series...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Two helpers in Wednesday's win
Kuznetsov had two assists -- one on the power play -- while adding four shots, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers. Kuznetsov helped T.J. Oshie tie it at a goal apiece in the second period with the extra man before adding a helper on Washington's final goal, scored into an empty net with nine seconds left in the third by Alex Ovechkin. With four assists in his last three games, Kuznetsov has raised his season total to 17 in 27 games, but he remains stuck on three goals.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen is out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to an illness. Markkanen will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. Talen Horton-Tucker, Rudy Gay and Simone Fontecchio will likely see extended minutes in his absence. Markkannen's next opportunity to play will be Friday's game against Minnesota.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Jets' Corey Davis: Set to miss practice
Davis won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. Per Al Iannazzone of Newsday, Davis is one of several Jets players who are battling the flu at this stage of the week. The wideout has two more chances to practice in advance of Sunday's game against the Bills, but now that he's started the week with a missed session, Davis' status in worth tracking. In the Jets' 27-22 loss to the Vikings this past weekend, he served as the clear No. 2 option in the passing game behind star rookie Garrett Wilson, catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared for 5-on-5 work
Rubio (knee) was granted clearance to do more 5-on-5 work after his most recent meeting with the medical team, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports. Rubio is clearly taking steps toward a return, but the team hasn't set a timetable yet. Even when he eventually retakes the floor, Rubio will likely slowly ramp up his playing time following an ACL injury that required surgery and extensive rehab. When Rubio is cleared for full practice and contact, it should signal that he's nearing his 2022-23 debut.
CBS Sports
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Sidelined during practice
Gilliam (ankle) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. This is the second consecutive DNP for Gilliam, as the team preps for a divisional showdown with the Jets on Sunday. The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season, so although his offensive snaps are limited, it's unclear what the team would do without the only fullback on it's roster. Gilliam will work to return to the practice field Friday, where his status will likely provide a better outlook for his potential availability Week 14.
Comments / 0