Waupaca, WI

One person dead after vehicle crash in Waupaca

By Alice Reid
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0jZBpGyD00

A person died after police said the driver was thrown from a vehicle in a crash that happened in Waupaca.

On Monday at around 12:50 p.m., Waupaca Police said officers responded to a crash on Highway 10 near W. Fulton Street in Waupaca. Police arrived on the scene and found the driver, who authorities said was thrown from the vehicle and had died. No one else was in the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 10 and went into a ditch, where the vehicle rolled over and went down an embankment.

Waupaca Police didn't release any other information on the crash in a news release issued Tuesday.

