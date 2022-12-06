Read full article on original website
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
ABC 4
Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky
Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
New winter weather advisories issued for Utah
The National Weather Service has issued several Winter Weather Advisories for Utah ahead of Wednesday evening's storms. All are in effect now and will go until either late tonight or early morning tomorrow.
Utah’s Traction Law explained
Driving in winter weather can be extremely challenging. As snow continues to fall in Utah, UDOT will often declare a specific area to be under the Traction Law. But what does that really mean?
foodieflashpacker.com
The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming
The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
basinnow.com
‘Choose To Work’ Program Offers Services To Individuals With Disabilities
Services are available in eastern Utah for individuals with disabilities preparing to enter or return to the workforce. The ‘Choose To Work’ program is offered through the Department of Workforce Services and provides job development, job placement services, customized training and consultation, on-the-job-training, and supportive services for people with disabilities. Linda Hapsmith, the program administrator for eastern Utah, visited the Uintah Basin this week and presented on the program during the Vernal Chamber luncheon. Hapsmith is based out of Price but travels to provide the ‘Choose To Work’ services to the Uintah Basin, including free training for employers on how to recruit employees, how to use the ‘Choose to Work’ program, and the laws regarding disabled workers. Hapsmith shared evidence that people with disabilities have higher job performance, higher rates of retention, and lower absenteeism. ‘Choose to Work’ helps prepare individuals for employment in 30 to 60 days. For more information, email lhapsmith@utah.gov or call 435-609-0067.
byu.edu
BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces
Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
Utah DPS Aero Bureau settling in with Southern Utah base
Since July, Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau has had a permanent presence in Southern Utah and their services have been critical to saving lives.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
Booze is big business in Utah, new figures show
Alcohol sales cleared a half-billion dollars for another year in Utah, according to figures released by the state's liquor control authority.
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong winds
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Provo reported watching a hovering sphere-shaped object less than 2,500 feet above at about 1:40 p.m. on September 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
KSLTV
Thieves steal up to 1,000 gallons of diesel at a time from Utah stations
SALT LAKE CITY — Kane County authorities alerted the rest of the state to a couple of uniquely shaped trucks that have stolen as much as 1,000 gallons of diesel from several stations. The news release said, “So far we are aware of gas stations in the state of...
Survey says: Take the tax off Social Security benefits
Utah voters of all ages and across party lines agree; legislators should take the tax off of Social Security benefits.
