Services are available in eastern Utah for individuals with disabilities preparing to enter or return to the workforce. The ‘Choose To Work’ program is offered through the Department of Workforce Services and provides job development, job placement services, customized training and consultation, on-the-job-training, and supportive services for people with disabilities. Linda Hapsmith, the program administrator for eastern Utah, visited the Uintah Basin this week and presented on the program during the Vernal Chamber luncheon. Hapsmith is based out of Price but travels to provide the ‘Choose To Work’ services to the Uintah Basin, including free training for employers on how to recruit employees, how to use the ‘Choose to Work’ program, and the laws regarding disabled workers. Hapsmith shared evidence that people with disabilities have higher job performance, higher rates of retention, and lower absenteeism. ‘Choose to Work’ helps prepare individuals for employment in 30 to 60 days. For more information, email lhapsmith@utah.gov or call 435-609-0067.

VERNAL, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO