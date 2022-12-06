ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

cowboystatedaily.com

‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
WYOMING STATE
ABC 4

Wednesday brings snow to central and southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a very active weather pattern in Utah this week and it will continue into Wednesday, though it will be focused in the central and southern parts of the state. There is an “upper-level low” in northern California that is aiding...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
UTAH STATE
Roger Marsh

Utah kids report rectangle-shaped object darting around sky

Cropped version of witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Two Utah children at Price reported watching and photographing a rectangle-shaped object darting around the sky at about 7:10 p.m. on September 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you like having a burger with your friends from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s Traction Law explained

Driving in winter weather can be extremely challenging. As snow continues to fall in Utah, UDOT will often declare a specific area to be under the Traction Law. But what does that really mean?
UTAH STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 9 Best Restaurants In Rock Springs Wyoming

The American state of Wyoming contains the city of Rock Springs in Sweetwater County. It is a location where the expansive Western plains meet the azure sky. It’s only 90 minutes from Cheyenne, so it’s a quick trip for those who like to try new things. Many Rock...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
basinnow.com

‘Choose To Work’ Program Offers Services To Individuals With Disabilities

Services are available in eastern Utah for individuals with disabilities preparing to enter or return to the workforce. The ‘Choose To Work’ program is offered through the Department of Workforce Services and provides job development, job placement services, customized training and consultation, on-the-job-training, and supportive services for people with disabilities. Linda Hapsmith, the program administrator for eastern Utah, visited the Uintah Basin this week and presented on the program during the Vernal Chamber luncheon. Hapsmith is based out of Price but travels to provide the ‘Choose To Work’ services to the Uintah Basin, including free training for employers on how to recruit employees, how to use the ‘Choose to Work’ program, and the laws regarding disabled workers. Hapsmith shared evidence that people with disabilities have higher job performance, higher rates of retention, and lower absenteeism. ‘Choose to Work’ helps prepare individuals for employment in 30 to 60 days. For more information, email lhapsmith@utah.gov or call 435-609-0067.
VERNAL, UT
byu.edu

BYU research: Housing market prices, purchasing decisions being driven by unseen forces

Buyers perceive greater value in homes with whole, rounded numbers. As the supply of unsold housing increases in Utah — and across the nation — and as home prices continue to fall, new research coauthored by a BYU Marriott School of Business professor has discovered under-the-radar forces that are quietly impacting home pricing and purchasing decisions.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE

