Renee Paquette reveals AEW contract length, two different deals

Paquette said she would like to host kickoff shows and has some other ideas as well.

During a podcast appearance released Tuesday, AEW on-screen personality Renee Paquette discussed the length of her contract and that she actually has two different deals with the company.

Talking on Richard Deitsch's Sports Media Podcast, Paquette confirmed that she has a three-year deal with AEW as both a talent and as a producer -- both of which have their own unique contract.

She said that while she loves doing the backstage interviews, she is hoping to expand her role in the year ahead, including hosting kickoff shows and being able to flex more in the producer role.

"There’s so many people that I’m dying to do proper sit-down interviews with. I want to spend some real time with somebody and really unpeel some of those layers and figure out who some of these characters are to try and push some of those stories forward -- to give some context to fans who some of these wrestlers are," she explained. "Even though some of these wrestlers are these world-renowned stars, if you’re a casual fan, you might not know who everybody is and I would love to provide a little bit more context into who they are and really get into that stuff."

As a producer, she would like to be able to work with other backstage interviewers so they can be doing them "to the fullest capacity."

As she had done in past interviews, she talked about why she came to AEW as while her podcast was helping scratch the itch of being involved in wrestling, she missed being on TV which is how she got her start.

She confirmed she was having talks with WWE before she signed with AEW, but that it made more sense for her family to sign with AEW and that her husband, Jon Moxley, was essentially acting as the go-between/agent.

She joked about wanting to pull her hair out during the times in WWE when she would have to comment on matches or things happening while Moxley was wrestled which put that in the focus. She said she has not had that conversation with Moxley or Tony Khan about how that should be handled in AEW.