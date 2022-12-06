ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
R.A. Heim

Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
Autoblog

Cars with the worst resale value in 2022

Car values are all over the map right now. Used vehicles that were worth a small fortune earlier this year are now coming back to Earth, but the new vehicle supply remains tight. Prices are still elevated overall, but some models have seen more severe price drops. Depreciation strikes almost every model, supply constraint or not, though a few vehicles are leading the way.
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...

