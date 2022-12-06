ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chop shop in Hickory had engines, stolen car parts: Sheriff

By Jesse Ullmann
 3 days ago

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A chop shop in Hickory had stolen engines and other car parts and two men are facing charges, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle with drugs inside last month driven by Connely Springs resident Daryl Ingle, 43.

The stolen vehicle was tied to an address where multiple vehicle parts had also been reported stolen. Hickory resident Scott Xiong, 28, was questioned at the home, described by the sheriff’s office as a chop shop, and subsequently arrested.

Both men face stolen vehicle-related charges.

