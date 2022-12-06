ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
Chronicle

Providence Swedish Announces Expansion of Southwest Washington Services

Providence Swedish announced on Monday it would be making improvements to its services in Southwest Washington, including expanding Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia. As part of the expansion, 51 new beds will be added, including 42 new beds for observation patients and hospital stay outpatients and nine new beds for procedural patients. The expansion will also include technology upgrades at the hospital, including adding what the hospital system calls the “latest technology” for heart catheterization procedures at two of St. Peter’s cardiac cath labs.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Blue Zones Project launches in Parkland and Spanaway

MultiCare Health System, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health announce the launch of Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway. The Blue Zones Project is a first-of-its-kind population health initiative that uses an evidence- based approach to transform the environments in which people live, work, learn, and play to measurably improve community well-being, economic vitality, and resilience.
SPANAWAY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

City of Tacoma Seeks Nominations for City of Destiny Awards

The City of Tacoma has announced that it is accepting, now through Jan. 30, nominations for the City of Destiny awards, which have been honoring local volunteers for the past 37 years. Nominations must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30 to be considered by the selection...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Palisade Infrastructure Acquires Rainier Connect

Tacoma's Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure have agreed for Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, to acquire all the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect. Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect. According to Rainer Connect president and CEO...
TACOMA, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Loss of vital businesses on Pacific Avenue may explain enrollment numbers

Stopping at Granola’s for frozen yogurt, grabbing a pair of oddly-shaped ‘70s sunglasses at UXC, getting a haircut at London’s On The Ave, buying a Tacoma beanie at Bleach, seeing a show at The Swiss – watching bustling groups of students laughing and running to catch the Link – this is a vision of Downtown Tacoma that is long gone. All of these businesses are now closed.
TACOMA, WA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Pierce County Sheriff Koranda takes over in January

Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer. Now he will serve as a sheriff. On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Port of Olympia Commission Expands to Five Members

Voters have approved Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Port commissioners from three to five. Since commissioners are currently elected from three Thurston County districts, new district boundaries need to be approved for the five new commissioner districts. Since the Commission’s formation nearly 100 years ago,...
OLYMPIA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Thurston Chamber Celebrates 2022 Boss of the Year Honorees

For the last decade, the Thurston County Chamber has hand-selected a cohort of community leaders to recognize for their trailblazing leadership and workplace rapport. This year, the chamber has selected six people it felt stood apart from the rest. For 2022, the Boss of the Year honorable mentions are:. Austin...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Why more than four dozen Rainier School residents will be leaving by July 31

More than four dozen residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities will leave Rainier School by July 31, state officials said Monday, as one of two remaining units prepares to shut down at the troubled state-run home in eastern Pierce County. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which...
BUCKLEY, WA
The Stranger

Jason Rantz Smears Low-Level City Employee

On Monday evening, conservative KIRO radio host Jason Rantz linked allegations of “anti-male bias” to a recent hire in the Seattle Fire Department. The new employee, Jyl Shaffer, was hired as an Equal Employment Opportunity Investigator, a role responsible for ensuring compliance with federal civil rights laws in the workplace.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Meet Deputy Carly Cappetto

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. You’ve probably seen her on our channel before, but today we’re officially introducing you to Deputy Carly Cappetto. She’s here to let you know that today’s law enforcement officers come in all different shapes, sizes, genders and backgrounds. We are...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Crash involving log truck, multiple vehicles shut down US 101 west of Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A crash involving a log truck that spilled its load and multiple other vehicles forced the closure of US 101 west of Olympia early Friday. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash was blocking both directions of US 101 shortly after 7:00 a.m. Troopers said no major injuries were reported.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
seattlemag.com

My Father’s Gun: Coming to Terms With a Controversial Weapon

This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Danny O’Neil is a Manhattan resident, but a Northwest native, born in Oregon with the good sense to attend the University of Washington. He covered a basketball team that no longer exists (the Supersonics) for a newspaper that no longer publishes (the “Seattle Post-Intelligencer”) and up until last August, was a sports-radio host at 710 AM. He really misses the Morgan Junction Thriftway and the pancakes at Lola.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy