10 Things That Happen When You Don’t Use a Credit Card
For decades, Americans have used credit cards to fund their purchases today, while paying for them later. However, the millennial generation is changing those rules, oftentimes preferring to use cash,...
20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money
You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says You Should Buy a House ‘Right Now.’ Here Are 3 Reasons Why He May Wrong
It could pay to hold off on homeownership a bit longer. Higher home prices and mortgage rates are pushing buyers out of the real estate market. Dave Ramsey says higher borrowing rates shouldn't be a barrier to homeownership, but his advice has some flaws. Payments could be unaffordable due to...
ValueWalk
3 Ways on How to Get Late Payments Removed From Credit Report
It’s no secret that late payments can negatively impact your credit score. If you have a late payment on your credit report, you may wonder how to remove it. The process is actually quite simple. All you need to do is write a letter to your creditor explaining why...
Suze Orman Says to Stop Wasting Money on Conveniences. Here's Why I Disagree
It's advice that applies to some people, but not everyone.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...
Business Insider
What credit score do you need to buy a car?
What are the different credit score tiers you can fall into?. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
4 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reaches $10K, $20K and Beyond
When it comes to savings goals, many financial advisors recommend first focusing on building an emergency fund -- usually three to six months' worth of living expenses. But what's next after you reach...
