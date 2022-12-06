The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is creating a new app that will help users submit faster reports of roadkill to cleanup crews. The app, called the Utah Roadkill Reporter, is available for free in the Google Play Store and Apple’s App store. It will give drivers the ability to report a location and provide a description for any dead animals they see on or near roads. Not only that, but photos of the animal can also be uploaded and reported to help crews identify the carcass easier.

