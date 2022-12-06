ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

upr.org

Arts in Utah and the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wednesday's Access Utah

The Utah Cultural Alliance released its latest State of Utah Culture Report earlier this year. We’ll talk about the state of arts and culture in Utah with UCA’s Executive Director Crystal Young and their Communications Director Ernesto Balderas. Some highlights from the report: In addition to the arts’ contribution to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities, the cultural industry is 9% of Utah’s GDP. They employ one in twelve Utahns. The industry generates $309 million in tax revenue for the state.
UTAH STATE
KVUE

Teen sisters in need of a forever family

AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Liberty Hill ISD to use AI to stop security threats

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Video of a gunman being captured was shown during a demonstration that took place Wednesday near Florence. The man was caught after an artificial intelligence computer system identified him as a threat. The demonstration was put on by SparkCognition, an Austin tech company. Marketing Director Steven...
LIBERTY HILL, TX
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
upr.org

Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines

Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Austin

Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin

A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
AUSTIN, TX
upr.org

Utah ranked as the #2 best state for retirement

According to a recent study from RetireGuide, Utah is the second best state to retire in across the country. Several factors were put into deciding the final ranking including criteria primarily involved with housing, health, and quality of life. One of the factors regarding health boiled down to average life expectancy, with Utah’s being over 78 years old.
UTAH STATE
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11

Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
AUSTIN, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
upr.org

New app allows drivers to report roadkill in Utah

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is creating a new app that will help users submit faster reports of roadkill to cleanup crews. The app, called the Utah Roadkill Reporter, is available for free in the Google Play Store and Apple’s App store. It will give drivers the ability to report a location and provide a description for any dead animals they see on or near roads. Not only that, but photos of the animal can also be uploaded and reported to help crews identify the carcass easier.
UTAH STATE

