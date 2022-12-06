Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Related
upr.org
Arts in Utah and the Coronavirus Pandemic on Wednesday's Access Utah
The Utah Cultural Alliance released its latest State of Utah Culture Report earlier this year. We’ll talk about the state of arts and culture in Utah with UCA’s Executive Director Crystal Young and their Communications Director Ernesto Balderas. Some highlights from the report: In addition to the arts’ contribution to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities, the cultural industry is 9% of Utah’s GDP. They employ one in twelve Utahns. The industry generates $309 million in tax revenue for the state.
Teen sisters in need of a forever family
AUSTIN, Texas — When biological parents aren't in the picture, having a strong sibling bond can help many children cope with the unpredictable journey of growing up in foster care. Sisters Kendra and Te'Asia are two peas in a pod who even enjoy wearing matching outfits. Kendra is the...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
fox7austin.com
Liberty Hill ISD to use AI to stop security threats
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Video of a gunman being captured was shown during a demonstration that took place Wednesday near Florence. The man was caught after an artificial intelligence computer system identified him as a threat. The demonstration was put on by SparkCognition, an Austin tech company. Marketing Director Steven...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
Nearly 50 people relocated from Austin encampments under HEAL Initiative
The effort marks the 11th encampment cleared through the Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative.
upr.org
Polygamy mystery, UHP rape case and more on Behind the Headlines
Federal agents search polygamous leader Samuel Bateman’s homes looking for evidence of underage marriages. The state apologizes for not investigating a woman’s reported rapes by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper. And the Sundance Film Festival announces the 101 movies coming to Park City and Salt Lake City in January.
CBS Austin
Fire damages restroom at high school in South Austin
A fire damaged a restroom at a high school in South Austin. It happened Friday at Austin ISD's Crockett High School at 5601 Menchaca Road. The Austin Fire Department says the fire was small and no injuries were reported. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO | Hays CISD to show...
upr.org
Utah ranked as the #2 best state for retirement
According to a recent study from RetireGuide, Utah is the second best state to retire in across the country. Several factors were put into deciding the final ranking including criteria primarily involved with housing, health, and quality of life. One of the factors regarding health boiled down to average life expectancy, with Utah’s being over 78 years old.
Family, friends show support for Austin boy on life support after crash
The family of a young Austin boy on life support is asking for a miracle this week.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Dec. 9-11
Bookworms, treat yourself for the holidays at the Literati Books Warehouse Sale. The Austin-based book subscription company holds this event annually at their fulfillment center, with huge discounts on all items. Stock up on picture books for kids (60 percent off) and adult reads (70 percent off) after registering here. Dec. 8-10, 4509 Freidrich Lane, Bldg. 4 Ste. 402.
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
upr.org
New app allows drivers to report roadkill in Utah
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is creating a new app that will help users submit faster reports of roadkill to cleanup crews. The app, called the Utah Roadkill Reporter, is available for free in the Google Play Store and Apple’s App store. It will give drivers the ability to report a location and provide a description for any dead animals they see on or near roads. Not only that, but photos of the animal can also be uploaded and reported to help crews identify the carcass easier.
KSAT 12
Texas experiencing very high levels of respiratory illness activity, CDC data shows
SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been feeling under the weather recently, you’re not alone. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows Texas is one of the dozens of states where reports of respiratory illness are very high. The data is based on outpatient visits for respiratory...
Austin passes wage theft ordinance, creates local database of offenders
The ordinance will create a wage theft coordinator who will assist with complaints within the city. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council unanimously passed a wage theft prevention ordinance Dec. 1, aiming to prevent employers from failing to compensate an employee what they are owed by law. The ordinance will...
wilcosun.com
Photos: Sights from the Georgetown Christmas Stroll
Georgetown's Christmas Stroll took place December 2-3. The annual holiday parade Saturday morning was a highlight of the festival.
Texas nonprofit urges expanded drug testing, Narcan access in next session
The Texas Harm Reduction Alliance is advocating for expanded access to drug testing strips and distribution of naloxone heading into the 88th Legislative Session.
Comments / 0