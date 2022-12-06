ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

kslnewsradio.com

New electric bus system coming to Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
OGDEN, UT
upr.org

'Industry Innovation Tours' connect business and community in Weber County

Stephanie Russell, Weber County’s Economic Development Director, started the Industry Innovation Tours with companies in Weber County to help build the economy within the community. It was Russell’s background with a bottom-up and place-based approach that inspired her to start these tours. “Where you go into your community...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
davisjournal.com

New royalty crowned in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Retail theft takes a hard toll on small local businesses

OGDEN, Utah — Inflation isn’t the only force behind rising prices as the former CEOs of Walmart and Home Depot say retail theft is growing at epidemic levels. It’s a problem that costs retailers nationwide nearly $100 billion. All of that theft is hitting small businesses hard.
OGDEN, UT
davisjournal.com

Is it time to close the Wild Kingdom Train at Lagoon?

It’s been the focus of petitions, protests and investigations but the animal exhibit at Lagoon, featured on the Wild Kingdom Train, continues to house dozens of animals including Bengal tigers, bison, African lions and zebras. Since 1967, Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington has kept the wild animals on display...
FARMINGTON, UT
upr.org

Annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes returns to Logan

In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest. The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village

OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase in Sardine Canyon

A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a pole in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday. Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop...
LOGAN, UT
KSLTV

Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership

RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
RIVERDALE, UT

