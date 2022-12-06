Read full article on original website
kslnewsradio.com
New electric bus system coming to Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City and the Utah Transit Authority is making an effort to make Ogden a greener place by creating and encouraging the use of its new all-electric bus system. The new system is set to open next summer and officials say it’ll bring new opportunities to the city.
upr.org
'Industry Innovation Tours' connect business and community in Weber County
Stephanie Russell, Weber County’s Economic Development Director, started the Industry Innovation Tours with companies in Weber County to help build the economy within the community. It was Russell’s background with a bottom-up and place-based approach that inspired her to start these tours. “Where you go into your community...
Teen paralyzed in snowboarding accident
A West Haven teen is recovering in the ICU and is lucky to be alive after breaking his neck in a snowboarding accident.
KSLTV
Cache County school officials consider new policies on displaying political symbols
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Changes are in the works at schools in Cache County when it comes to posting symbols that some might consider political. School officials are questioning if symbols like the pride flag should be allowed in the classrooms, something that pride activists are worried about. “We’ve...
davisjournal.com
New royalty crowned in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY—On Nov. 12, Davis County received new royalty. After a full day of pageanting, Hannah Romney was crowned Miss Davis County for 2023. For Romney, pageanting runs in her blood. She got her start as Little Miss Lehi when she was 7 years old. And her niece is the one who helped her get involved this year for the Davis County run. “At some point, my whole family has been involved in pageanting,” said Romney.
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
KSLTV
Retail theft takes a hard toll on small local businesses
OGDEN, Utah — Inflation isn’t the only force behind rising prices as the former CEOs of Walmart and Home Depot say retail theft is growing at epidemic levels. It’s a problem that costs retailers nationwide nearly $100 billion. All of that theft is hitting small businesses hard.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
kvnutalk
Providence Elementary school treated with surprise visit and briefcase full of $10,000 – Cache Valley Daily
PROVIDENCE – A fun game of rock, paper, scissors in the 6th grade dual immersion class at Providence Elementary a few months ago turned into a surprise visit from Beasty, a briefcase full of cash and dozens of free Feastable chocolate candy bars last week. “We’re giving you guys...
davisjournal.com
Is it time to close the Wild Kingdom Train at Lagoon?
It’s been the focus of petitions, protests and investigations but the animal exhibit at Lagoon, featured on the Wild Kingdom Train, continues to house dozens of animals including Bengal tigers, bison, African lions and zebras. Since 1967, Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington has kept the wild animals on display...
upr.org
Annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes returns to Logan
In downtown Logan, 11 shops and businesses have recently become the homes of intricate gingerbread artwork as part of the 23rd annual Parade of Gingerbread Homes Contest. The process relies on downtown visitors to determine the best succulent structure by receiving a ballot at any of the business locations and voting for their favorite. The architects of the top six gingerbread houses will receive $100.
Layton teen may not walk again after snowboarding accident
Doctors have given him a 5 percent chance of ever walking again, and the teen faces months of physical therapy and tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills.
KSLTV
Casey Scott visits Ogden Christmas Village
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott joined us at the Ogden Christmas Village to get us in the Christmas spirit!. The 2022 Ogden Christmas Village will once again light up downtown Ogden beginning through Jan. 1, 2023. Christmas Village is free for all visitors. Lights are turned on daily from...
ABC 4
Quick moving Friday storm to impact commute
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We have another quick-moving system impacting Northern Utah through this afternoon. Light snow is expected and as a result, the morning commute could see impacts and driving conditions will remain wintry through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for the mountains north of Interstate 80 including Logan Canyon, Sardine Summit and Mantua. Snow accumulations will range between 3-6″ for the area with the advisory in effect from 5 am to 4 pm today. The Wasatch Front could see a skiff of snow with totals of an inch or less expected.
KSLTV
Suspect outstanding after high-speed chase in Davis County
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Authorities are searching for a driver after troopers say the individual led them on a high-speed chase through Davis County and hit an officer’s car. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL Friday afternoon that a trooper in Davis County attempted to stop an individual who was speeding, but the driver continued on towards the freeway.
ABC 4
Louisiana man allegedly “ran from demons” during Utah police pursuit
LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Louisiana man allegedly claimed “demons were going to kill him” after stealing a car in Brigham City and crashing it into a pole in Logan on Monday, Dec. 5. Malcolm Vanburen, 26, was arrested and booked on charges of receiving a stolen...
Layton’s new El Pollo Loco offering free chicken for a year
Southern California franchise El Pollo Loco has opened a new restaurant in Layton and will be offering free chicken for a year to the first 100 customers to show up on Saturday, Dec. 10.
kjzz.com
Arrest report: Suspect who crashed into Logan house thought 'demons were out to get him'
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle crashed into a Logan home on Monday was reportedly hallucinating while he drove 110 miles per hour through Sardine Canyon and ran red lights in city streets, according to court documents. Malcolm Lamar Vanburen, 26, of Louisiana,...
upr.org
Man arrested, charged after high-speed chase in Sardine Canyon
A man accused of driving a stolen vehicle recklessly at high speeds through Sardine Canyon and eventually crashing into a pole in Logan was charged in 1st District Court on Wednesday. Malcolm Jamal Vanburen, 26, faces one count of second-degree receive or transfer a stolen vehicle, third-degree fail to stop...
KSLTV
Police investigating burglary at Riverdale car dealership
RIVERDALE, Utah — Police are investigating after cars, cash and other miscellaneous items were stolen from the Ken Garff Dealership in Riverdale. The crime happened the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 7. “The business reported an unknown male forced entry into the multiple buildings and stole a few cars, cash...
