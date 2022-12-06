Read full article on original website
WSET
$20M in funding headed to local, state criminal justice programs: Youngkin
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that the Criminal Justice Services Board awarded approximately $20 million to local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. Youngkin unveiled Operation Bold Blue Line in October to support concrete actions being taken across the Commonwealth to reduce violent crime.
cbs19news
VDH received CDC grant funding
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia has gotten millions of dollars to support public health infrastructure. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that the Commonwealth has received more than $67.5 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to a release, the five-year grant will help to...
whro.org
A new tool shows how much money Virginia localities could get from opioid settlements
RICHMOND Virginia localities can now get a look at the estimated money they will receive from multibillion-dollar national opioid settlements, to help with prevention and treatment in the ongoing opioid crisis. The recently established Opioid Abatement Authority released on Dec. 7 a lookup tool for localities to search the projected settlement funds estimated through fiscal year 2039.
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
beckersdental.com
Dental Care Alliance affiliates with 3-location practice in Virginia
Dental Care Alliance has added a three-location practice in Virginia to its network. The practice, Cross, Lavinder, Quinn & Park Family Dentistry, has locations in Roanoke, Daleville and Vinton, according to a Dec. 9 news release from the DSO. The affiliation brings Dental Care Alliance's Virginia footprint to 57 practices....
RCAHD Weekly Health Update 12.09.22
Influenza: Because influenza is not a reportable disease, we do not have reliable local data however, we do monitor “Influenza Like Activity” (ILI) at the state level. ILI activity remains very high in Virginia. We continue to strongly encourage any individuals who would like to reduce their risk of influenza to seek a flu vaccine as soon as possible if they have not done so already. COVID-19: Cumulative Case Count Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts: 76,949 (up 303) People hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Monday 12/5/2022: 33 26 new hospitalizations COVID-19 related deaths, as of Tuesday 12/6/2022: 1108 689 Alleghany Health District, 419 Roanoke City Health District Current CDC Variant Proportions: Across the country, as well as in Virginia, we are watching BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, different subvariants of Omicron, as they continue to increase at the fastest rates, now comprising ~64% of cases in our region. Hepatitis A Outbreak: Since January 1, 2022, 91 cases of hepatitis A, including 62 hospitalizations, have been reported in the RCHADs. The post RCAHD Weekly Health Update 12.09.22 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 10 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for 10 localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
WSET
'Internet for All:' Virginia gets $6.2M to bring high-speed service throughout the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia has received its first "Internet for All" grants, according to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). On Thursday, it was announced that Virginia is receiving $6,222,051.95 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan...
Virginia officials address concerns raised after unsafe assisted living facility shutdown
Tara Davis-Ragland, the Licensing Programs Director, said there were two reasons Fillmore Place stayed open as long as it did—the regulatory allowances for time to fix problems and the desire at DSS to see facilities work if at all possible.
Virginia sheriff’s office jokes online about meth found in public restroom as opioid epidemic reaches ‘crisis proportion’
"Just a little PSA here………if you’re going to spend money on meth, at least be responsible enough to keep up with it and don’t just leave it laying around in a public bathroom all Willy Nilly like for anyone to grab a hold of," the Sheriff's Office wrote online. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses in 2021.
Kingsport Times-News
SWVA schools facing funding cutoff for part of mental health and counseling services
NORTON — At least three Southwest Virginia school districts are struggling with an unexpected holiday surprise from the commonwealth of Virginia this month. Three superintendents — Bristol, Virginia’s Keith Perrigan, Norton City Schools’ Gina Wohlford and Wise County’s Mike Goforth — are trying to find replacement mental health services after some community providers in the region are canceling their partnerships with more than half of the region’s school divisions.
Virginia has a data center problem
Actually, Virginia has several data center problems. One seems like a good problem to have, at least if you are a locality looking to attract business. Data centers pay a lot of local taxes while requiring little in the way of local services, and the steady buildout has supported thousands of construction jobs across the […] The post Virginia has a data center problem appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,877 new coronavirus cases Friday, 10,147 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,163,370 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,450 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,346 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
cbs19news
State board votes on proposed regulation to pull Virginia out of RGGI
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The State Air Pollution Control Board has approved a proposed regulation that could allow Virginia to leave the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. At its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, the proposed regulation was approved for public comment. According to a release, the RGGI is a multi-state...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through December
SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.
Health officials issue alert regarding rising respiratory illnesses nationwide
Respiratory illnesses are rising across the United States and here in the Commonwealth. Whether it's RSV, Flu, or COVID-19, patients are flooding health facilities.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Virginia
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Virginia.
Virginia restaurant refuses service to conservative advocacy group
A Virginia-based conservative christian advocacy group was turned away from a local restaurant just an hour before their reservation last week.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
NBC12
Woman's body found on back patio of church
A status hearing was held Thursday morning for the man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players in November. UVA shooting suspect due in court for status hearing. Updated: 10 hours ago. Christopher Jones - the man charged with killing three University of Virginia football players last month...
