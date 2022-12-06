Influenza: Because influenza is not a reportable disease, we do not have reliable local data however, we do monitor “Influenza Like Activity” (ILI) at the state level. ILI activity remains very high in Virginia. We continue to strongly encourage any individuals who would like to reduce their risk of influenza to seek a flu vaccine as soon as possible if they have not done so already. COVID-19: Cumulative Case Count Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts: 76,949 (up 303) People hospitalized with COVID-19, as of Monday 12/5/2022: 33 26 new hospitalizations COVID-19 related deaths, as of Tuesday 12/6/2022: 1108 689 Alleghany Health District, 419 Roanoke City Health District Current CDC Variant Proportions: Across the country, as well as in Virginia, we are watching BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, different subvariants of Omicron, as they continue to increase at the fastest rates, now comprising ~64% of cases in our region. Hepatitis A Outbreak: Since January 1, 2022, 91 cases of hepatitis A, including 62 hospitalizations, have been reported in the RCHADs. The post RCAHD Weekly Health Update 12.09.22 appeared first on The Virginian Review.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO