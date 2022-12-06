SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.

