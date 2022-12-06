Read full article on original website
Shop for gems at the South Orange library — both to wear and to read
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — At the South Orange Public Library this weekend, visitors can improve their minds and appearances in one location. The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a holiday jewelry sale to benefit the library on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friends members will get early-bird admission on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. The sales will take place in the library, 65 Scotland Road, South Orange.
Sister cities mural is unveiled in Newark
This slideshow requires JavaScript. NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Javier Jiménez, mayor of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; Newark Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles; Newark Arts & Cultural Affairs Director fayemi shakur; Newark Municipal Council members; Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau President and CEO Ricardo Salazar, and artist José R. Beltrán Ramos, aka “Flavor,” to unveil a new 500-foot-long mural on Mt. Prospect Place between 2nd and Mt. Prospect avenues in Newark’s North Ward on Dec. 2. The two municipalities signed a “sister city” agreement in September 2021.
Program leads four Newark families to homeownership
NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined Newark Municipal Council members, Invest Newark President and CEO Marcus Randolph, YouthBuild Newark founder and CEO Robert Clark, and other dignitaries in a ceremony on Nov. 29 to present four Newark families with keys to their first homes at 223 Peshine Ave.
Patricia Anne Ritchings
Patricia Anne Ritchings, (Pat, Patty, Patty Anne) 59, a former member of the Bloomfield City Council and mother of three, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on December 2, 2022, after a long illness. She was born on March 5, 1963 in Point Pleasant and attended public...
Bloomfield HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys will host Columbia High School of Maplewood, while the girls will visit Livingston High School, both at 7 p.m. Here are their schedules. Boys basketball. Dec....
Irvington HS basketball teams unveil their schedules
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. The boys team will host North Star Academy at 7 p.m., and the girls team will visit Newark West Side at 4 p.m. The girls team, under head...
East Orange Campus HS basketball teams unveil schedules
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys basketball and girls basketball teams will tip off their seasons on Thursday, Dec. 15. Dec. 15: vs. East Side, 7 p.m. Dec. 17: vs. Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m. Dec. 20: at Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 22: vs....
West Orange runner blazes trail in college
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2021 alumnus Sebastian DeSimone is not only enjoying his college experience at Gwynedd Mercy University, in Gwynedd Valley, Pa., he is also changing the face of sports for students with intellectual disabilities at the national level. DeSimone was a...
Verona/Glen Ridge hockey team boasts solid experience, seeks another banner season
This slideshow requires JavaScript. VERONA/GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Verona/Glen Ridge high school ice hockey team returns a strong group from last year’s 21-5-3 squad, which captured the Kelly Cup playoff championship and advanced to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Public C state tournament semifinals.
West Orange Hometown Champions’ Celebration to take place on Saturday, Dec. 10
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Hometown Champions’ Celebration will take place on Saturday Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at West Orange Town Hall, located at 66 Main St. Free parking is available at 57 & 80 Main St. WOHS alum Justin Davis is the deejay, and Kevin...
Seton Hall Prep hockey team has high goals this season
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team opens the 2022-23 season on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Ice Vault in Wayne against Don Bosco Prep. The Pirates are a member of the Gordon Conference–National Division, along with St. Augustine Prep, Pope John XXIII, St. Joseph Montvale and St. Peter’s Prep. The Gordon Conference–American Division consists of Don Bosco Prep, Bergen Catholic, Delbarton, Gloucester Catholic, Christian Brothers Academy and Princeton Day School.
South Orange football standout Ronnie Hickman, of Ohio State, earns Big Ten honors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange native Ronnie Hickman, a starting safety for the Ohio State University football team, was named to the all–Big Ten Conference third team. Hickman, a four-year player, posted 54 tackles and one interception this season for the Buckeyes, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes, with an 11-1 record on the season, are the No. 4 seed and will face No. 1 seed and defending champion Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Ga., at 8 p.m. Ohio State’s lone loss came against rival Michigan in the final regular-season game at home on Saturday, Nov. 26.
