Louisiana Ballot Amendment 1: Should Non-US Citizens Be Allowed To Vote?
LA AMENDMENT PROPOSAL #1- As of now 11 states allow non-US citizens to vote in some local elections. This Saturday Louisiana voters will get to decide as to whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote. State Constitutional Amendment 1 is getting a lot of attention as there’s some confusion as to why this amendment is even needed. Republican Kyle Ardoin is Louisiana’s Secretary of State and his office oversees elections – during an appearance yesterday on Baton Rouge Public Radio WRKF’s Talk Louisiana– he explained the purpose behind Amendment 1 is to address a loophole in the state constitution.
Acting LA DCFS Head Outlines Goals To Prioritize Child Safety And Stabilize Agency
LA DCFS PLANS - Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services has had a tough few months as it has come under scrutiny for its handling of child abuse and neglect referrals. Recent stories of two children’s deaths under the agency’s watch had calls for more oversight and lawmakers called for its secretary Marketa Garner Walters to resign which she did on November 10th.
A little girl in California has been granted a license to keep a unicorn
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of little girls dream of owning a pet unicorn, but not many have stopped to think about the paperwork. One little girl in California did. Madeline wrote to Los Angeles County officials asking for approval to keep a unicorn in her backyard if she could find one. The animal control department agreed, granting her their very first unicorn license. Requirements include providing ample exposure to sunshine, moonbeams and rainbows. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
