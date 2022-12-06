LA AMENDMENT PROPOSAL #1- As of now 11 states allow non-US citizens to vote in some local elections. This Saturday Louisiana voters will get to decide as to whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote. State Constitutional Amendment 1 is getting a lot of attention as there’s some confusion as to why this amendment is even needed. Republican Kyle Ardoin is Louisiana’s Secretary of State and his office oversees elections – during an appearance yesterday on Baton Rouge Public Radio WRKF’s Talk Louisiana– he explained the purpose behind Amendment 1 is to address a loophole in the state constitution.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO