Marathon, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKTV

SUNY Oneonta to be designated a university instead of college

ONEONTA, N.Y. -- Starting in January of 2023, SUNY Oneonta will be designated a university instead of a college. The change comes after regulations through the New York State Board of Regents shifted, relating to the number of graduate-level degrees a school must have to qualify. SUNY Oneonta has at...
ONEONTA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors.  “I’m sad to see it […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Announces Findings of Department of Financial Services Redlining Report for Long Island, Rochester and Syracuse

Department of Financial Services Secures Agreements with Two Mortgage Lenders to Improve Service to Their Whole Communities. Part of Ongoing Statewide Effort to Combat Housing Discrimination. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new report from the Department of Financial Services that illuminates continued racial disparities in mortgage lending practices on...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts

Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
CAZENOVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

It’s a Mess — Ithaca’s Continuing Search for Police Chief

Even though Mayor-elect Laura Lewis’ final choice for Chief of Police was current Acting Chief of Police John Joly, it looks like former Ithaca Police Department Lieutenant Scott Garin has the most support among the community and the police department to be Ithaca’s next Chief of Police. After...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Cazenovia College to close after nearly 200 years

Cazenovia, N.Y. -- Cazenovia College said Wednesday it will permanently close after its spring 2023 semester. The private Madison County college, which started 199 years ago as the Genesee Seminary, cited financial difficulties for the pending closure. “We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” Ken Gardiner, chair of...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida Lake homeowner: Cicero should not ban vacation rentals (Guest Opinion by Randal John Meyer)

Randal John Meyer, of Washington, D.C., is a homeowner in Cicero and an attorney. New Yorkers hear a lot about how our state is shrinking. Southward migration of New Yorkers outpacing New York’s population growth is nothing new, and everyone has a theory about why. Many will blame Albany, some will blame the weather, but in my case, it was my career that brought me South, first from Rochester to Binghamton where I studied at SUNY, then to Brooklyn for law school, and now sadly out of the Empire State to Washington, D.C.
CICERO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Anthony P. Lombardo – December 6, 2022

Anthony P. “Buddy” Lombardo, 79, of Oswego, passed December 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego on September 9, 1943, to parents Anthony C. and Kathryn M. (Enwright) Lombardo, Buddy was a proud lifelong Oswegonian. Buddy was a graduate of Oswego High School. He served...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Varick Street improvement project begins in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica will begin revamping the streetscape along Varick Street this week by removing dying trees along the corridor. The trees will be uprooted between Court and Columbia streets. The city plans to upgrade the décor and the street itself by:. Installing new...
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: November 28 to December 4

During the week of Monday November 7, to Sunday December 4, the Owego Police Department had 72 service calls, 8 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. Brandon J. Sugars of Owego was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree after an...
OWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Sharpshooters will begin deer culling in city of Syracuse next week

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The city of Syracuse will start culling deer next week as part of its deer management program. Sharpshooters are used to kill deer in select areas of the city’s east, west and south. The process is carried out by United States Department of Agriculture wildlife managers. It is done with the cooperation of the Syracuse Police Department.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

