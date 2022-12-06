Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Lighting up the holidays
The Oak Bluffs Association wants to send out a huge “thank you” to all the people, families, businesses, and members of the OBA who made “Light Up Oak Bluffs” so special this year. Truly a great time was had by all, we couldn’t have had more fun.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Trompe-l’œil breathes life into Edgartown church
After nearly a decade, Vineyard artist Margot Datz has completed her recreation of a 1843 trompe-l’œil mural at the Old Whaling Church. Translated from French as “deceiving the eye,” the trompe-l’œil is achieved using a specific art technique meant to harness realistic qualities within a kind of optical illusion.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Edgartown School Craft Fair, and Stuff-a-Bus
My first Christmas present arrived this weekend, when I traveled to Connecticut to pick up the girl child upon her return from her European adventures. After many restaurants, museums, relics, beaches, castles, paragliding, buses, trains, and planes for two months, Amelia had mixed emotions about coming home. But this mama bear is happy to have her back. And deep down, I think she’s pretty happy to be home too. My second present, the boy child, is set to arrive somewhere around the 22nd, and since having the two of them home for Christmas was all I had on my list, I shall be one very happy camper come evening on Dec. 22.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Finding Howes House’s place in West Tisbury
West Tisbury will be increasing discussions about the future of Howes House, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging, alongside reaching out to individuals 55 to 75 years old about the topic. This decision was made during the West Tisbury select board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. West...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown makes its case for Norton Point takeover
The Dukes County Commission was given a presentation Wednesday afternoon by Edgartown Parks commissioner Andrew Kelly regarding potentially transferring management responsibilities of Norton Point from The Trustees of Reservations (TTOR) to the Town of Edgartown. Norton Point, a barrier beach stretching over two miles, connects Edgartown to Chappaquiddick and serves...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Christiantown Woods management plan public hearing set
The West Tisbury advisory board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 5 pm to consider the draft management plan for Christiantown Woods Preserve and Arrowhead Farm. The 128-page draft plan is available on the Land Bank website. During a Monday afternoon joint meeting with the Martha’s...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Police charge man with breaking and entering
Oak Bluffs Police have charged Jordan Coyle, 19, of Edgartown, with a number of crimes stemming from an alleged daytime breaking and entering incident on the afternoon of Dec. 4 at a Worcester Avenue residence. Coyle allegedly broke into the house when somebody was home. Coyle was also allegedly armed with a baton. Another man who appears to have accompanied Coyle during or after the alleged criminal acts wasn’t taken into custody.
