julesburgadvocate.com
Commissioners Sign Contract to Accept Ownership of Julesburg High School
Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday morning. Present were Commissioners Don Schneider, Mark Turner, Howard McCormick and Commissioner Elect Ron Berges. The morning’s meeting included Public Hearings for the Highway Users Tax, E911 Budget and the General Fund Budget. There were no public comments presented during the hearings.
Morgan County schools closed due to cybersecurity incident
A cybersecurity incident that impacted the district's network has caused the Morgan County School District Re-3 to cancel class on Friday.
Fort Morgan woman loses unborn child in shooting
FORT MORGAN, Colo. — A family in northern Colorado is continuing to lean on each other for support as they grapple with the loss of an unborn child. An aunt of 24-year-old Sturgis Strand said Sturgis was injured in a shooting Nov. 22. She was 37 weeks pregnant at the time.
holyokeenterprise.com
‘Hell of a storm’ leads to no reported damage
Holyoke residents found themselves beset by flying debris and tumbleweeds 11:30 a.m. Friday when a dust storm rolled into town. While Phillips County didn’t record its effects, the National Weather Service warned of a visibility drop to about a quarter mile and wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.
akronnewsreporter.com
Roadwork to close eastbound U.S. 34
Work has begun on a $3 million emergency repair on the Brush Lateral Canal along U.S. Highway 34 and between County Roads 25 and 27. A hotline detailing the work project indicates it began Monday and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Motorists can expect daytime work hours...
News Channel Nebraska
With new ownership, legendary Potter Sundry keeping its charm, expanding offerings
POTTER Neb.- A local staple and home of the world famous "Tin Roof Sundae," The Potter Sundry is undergoing a transition after being taken over by Missy Marsh. Marsh, the sister-in-law of former proprietor Molly Marsh, has been catering since 2019 and will now be adding more of her scratch made recipes to the Sundry's menu.
