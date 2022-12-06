POTTER Neb.- A local staple and home of the world famous "Tin Roof Sundae," The Potter Sundry is undergoing a transition after being taken over by Missy Marsh. Marsh, the sister-in-law of former proprietor Molly Marsh, has been catering since 2019 and will now be adding more of her scratch made recipes to the Sundry's menu.

