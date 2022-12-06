ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Virginia, with a healthy Reece Beekman, is an order of magnitude better on offense

UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett has built the offense this season around third-year point guard Reece Beekman, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick next summer. Offensive sets designed to allow Beekman to use picks and dribble-drives to get into the paint to create shots for himself and his teammates have largely replaced Bennett’s entrenched mover-blocker motion offense, to great success, from a look at the numbers.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament

A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality

One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
DEERFIELD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81

A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
TIMBERVILLE, VA

