Report: Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about head coaching job
Former UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talked with Stanford about the open job there, but is now no longer in the running, according to The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel. Mendenhall stepped down last December after six seasons at Virginia. Mendenhall was 36-38 at UVA, building from a 2-10 season in...
Virginia, with a healthy Reece Beekman, is an order of magnitude better on offense
UVA basketball coach Tony Bennett has built the offense this season around third-year point guard Reece Beekman, a projected first-round NBA Draft pick next summer. Offensive sets designed to allow Beekman to use picks and dribble-drives to get into the paint to create shots for himself and his teammates have largely replaced Bennett’s entrenched mover-blocker motion offense, to great success, from a look at the numbers.
What we learned last night: JMU has a team that can make some noise in March
Mark Byington, now the JMU basketball coach, was at UVA in the early 2000s working on his master’s degree, and spent some time on the staff of former Virginia coach Pete Gillen. This is pre-JPJ, which, yes, kids, there was a time before JPJ. Byington learned a lot in...
Rank them already: Virginia improves to 11-0 with 83-54 win at William & Mary
Virginia’s Mir McLean had a double-double in the first half, and finished with 22 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, to key an 83-54 win at William & Mary on Wednesday. The win improved the Cavaliers to 11-0 on the season. The 11-game win streak is the first for...
Sentara awards more than $500,000 in local grant funding in Virginia, North Carolina
As part of the fall 2022 grant cycle in which Sentara supported nearly 100 partner organizations in Virginia and North Carolina with $5 million in funding, 12 local community partners were awarded $518,000. According to a press release, the funding expands on Sentara’s long-standing commitment to address social determinants of...
Politics, volunteering and saving cats: The work of Waynesboro’s Jennifer Lewis continues
Jennifer Lewis lives in Waynesboro with her husband, Ben, dog, Alex, and four cats. She began working as a hospital liaison 11 years ago, volunteers for several local organizations, and has run for elected office three times. “I help folks discharge from our state psychiatric hospitals,” Lewis said of her...
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
Micro Rite Aid opens in Greenville, cutting travel time for filling prescriptions
Greenville residents now have access to pharmacy services close to home with the opening of a Rite Aid Pharmacy yesterday. Before the opening, residents had to travel 10 minutes or more to get prescriptions filled. The rural Augusta County location was chosen by Rite Aid for one of its smaller...
Gypsy Hill Park commemorated in Christmas tree ornament
A Christmas tree ornament of Gypsy Hill Park’s new front gate entrance recognizes the 50th anniversary of Staunton Parks & Recreation Department. “Every year, we try to find something to do [an ornament] of Staunton or Augusta County,” said Jenny Hinegardner, president of the General Federated Women’s Club (GFWC) Staunton Augusta Junior Women’s Club.
Albemarle County: Traffic on US 250 at Interstate 64 to be detoured due to paving work
Traffic on US 250 in Albemarle County will be detoured onto Interstate 64 overnight on Saturday and Sunday while paving work is done on US 250 at the $14.3 million diverging diamond interchange project. During the paving operations, from 9 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, and from 9 p.m....
Update: Three-vehicle crash in Deerfield Tuesday results in one fatality
One man is dead and one woman is being treated for serious injuries after a three-vehicle accident on Shenandoah Mountain Drive in Deerfield. The accident took place approximately one half mile east of Ramsey’s Draft Fire Road in Augusta County at 7:13 a.m. Trenton Varner, 36, of Head Waters,...
Fairfax County: Driver sought after striking, killing highway employee in work zone
Two accidents back to back have left a Culpeper highway employee dead, and the driver in the hit-and-run remains at large. The first crash occurred on I-66 in Fairfax County on Thursday morning at 12:58 a.m. A Honda Accord and Ford Taurus collided in the eastbound lanes. The driver of the Ford Taurus fled the scene on foot after the accident.
Timberville man dead after rear-ending semi on shoulder of I-81
A Timberville man is dead after his 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to pass slower-moving traffic on Interstate 81 by using the right shoulder and rear-ending a tractor trailer. The 2015 Volvo tractor trailer was stopped on the shoulder near the 250 mile marker on I-81. The driver of the Mustang,...
