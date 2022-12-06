Read full article on original website
NOLA ChristmasFest returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
1st Annual Children's Hospital Holiday Parade in New Orleans this weekend.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this weekKristen WaltersLouisiana State
Pecan Candy (Pralines) Recipe IncludedNOLA ChicKenner, LA
Workforce development concerns take center stage at WorkBoat ShowDoug Stewart
Woman fatally struck, thrown from New Orleans bridge in dense fog
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was killed early Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a New Orleans bridge in dense fog, authorities said. The 74-year-woman was walking on the Woodland Bridge at about 6:40 a.m. CST when she was hit by a 2010 Ford Mustang, NOLA.com reported.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
fox8live.com
All lanes reopened after large police presence on I-10 in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A large police presence shut down lanes of travel on I-10 in New Orleans Friday night (Dec. 9). The closures began around 5 p.m. on I-10 West at Orleans Avenue. All lanes were closed initially, but the far left lane opened for travel around 30 minutes...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle crash In New Orleans (New Orleans, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in New Orleans on Wednesday morning. The accident happened on the Woodland Bridge at around 6:40 a.m. According to police, a Ford Mustang driver struck a pedestrian who was walking on the bridge while driving and was unable to see because of the dense fog.
WWL-TV
More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
fox8live.com
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
brproud.com
Good Samaritan rescues family trapped in vehicle during Assumption Parish near-drowning incident
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Bourg, Louisiana came to the rescue of a family of four after the vehicle they were traveling in plunged into the deep waters of a marshy area along the side of a highway. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the frightening...
Louisiana passenger accused of fatally stabbing Uber driver 'because he wanted to kill someone'
HARVEY, La. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old passenger was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his Uber driver and uploading a video of the attack on social media. According to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway to a report of a stabbing. At the scene, deputies reportedly found the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
NOLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says
A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
NOPD seeks 4 suspects wanted for robbery in French Quarter
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating four suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation.
Eater
Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans
Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
fox8live.com
Portion of massive Terrebonne, Lafourche hurricane protection project breaks ground
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal dollars are flowing to the massive Morganza to the Gulf flood protection project and on Friday (Dec. 9) a groundbreaking ceremony took place for a portion of the $12.9 billion project located in the Terrebonne Parish community of Montegut. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...
Coast Guard airlifts cruise ship crew member to Marrero hospital
The Coast Guard dispatched a helicopter crew to the ship, which was located near Port Sulphur at the time of the rescue. The woman was flown to the hospital.
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
brproud.com
Bayou Terrace Shopping Center carjacking suspect arrested
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A wanted suspect accused of a carjacking at a Gonzales shopping center in October was arrested Wednesday. According to booking records, James Earl, 18, of Gonzales was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, criminal conspiracy, principal to carjacking, and fugitive of other Louisiana jurisdiction.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
