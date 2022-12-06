ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span

The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset. That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game. Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman working as an Uber driver was stabbed to death in the parking lot of a hotel by a man that “just wanted to kill someone,” according to Jefferson and Orleans parish authorities. Details of the fatal stabbing were first handed down by...
HARVEY, LA
truecrimedaily

Louisiana passenger accused of fatally stabbing Uber driver 'because he wanted to kill someone'

HARVEY, La. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old passenger was arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing his Uber driver and uploading a video of the attack on social media. According to a news release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, deputies responded to the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway to a report of a stabbing. At the scene, deputies reportedly found the victim, 54-year-old Yolanda Dillion, suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says

A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
HARVEY, LA
Eater

Where to Dine for Christmas in New Orleans

Dining out for Christmas isn’t for everyone, but for some, it’s part of the tradition — particularly in New Orleans, where restaurants are like family. At this second-most festive time of the year (yes, Carnival season is first), a number of top local kitchens are preparing a special meal for New Orleanians wise enough to trust the professionals. Many of these options offer their regular everyday menu a la carte as well, so no pressure to commit to the prix-fixe. Just remember: whatever you eat it’s still Christmas, so don’t skimp on the tip.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Elderly woman dead after flying off bridge

Cops say a 74-year-old woman died this morning after she was hit by a car and thrown over the side of a bridge on the Westbank. “Vehicle was traveling west bound on bridge when, for unknown reasons, crossed center line and struck victim,”
BELLE CHASSE, LA
brproud.com

Bayou Terrace Shopping Center carjacking suspect arrested

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — A wanted suspect accused of a carjacking at a Gonzales shopping center in October was arrested Wednesday. According to booking records, James Earl, 18, of Gonzales was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of carjacking; recruitment of juveniles, criminal conspiracy, principal to carjacking, and fugitive of other Louisiana jurisdiction.
GONZALES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy