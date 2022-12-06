ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

Rory McIlroy Confirms Irish Open Return

By Mike Hall
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00b8kc_0jZBmBsb00

Rory McIlroy will appear in next September’s Horizon Irish Open at the K Club in County Kildare.

The event begins on 10 September, and will see McIlroy return to the scene of his maiden professional victory in Ireland in the 2016 tournament. McIlroy explained he is excited to return to the venue, where he will be making preparations for the Ryder Cup later that month. He said: “The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years.”

The tournament has a rich history of illustrious winners. As well as McIlroy’s three-shot win six years ago, other winners have included Seve Ballesteros, Sir Nick Faldo, Pádraig Harrington, Colin Montgomerie, José María Olazábal and Jon Rahm. Last year, Adrian Meronk created his own piece of history in the tournament, becoming the first Pole to secure victory after he beat New Zealander Ryan Fox by three shots.

McIlroy, who controversially skipped the tournament in 2019 , and last appeared in it in 2021, explained he is also looking forward to savouring the support and atmosphere at the tournament, which helped him produce a birdie-par-eagle finish to win in 2016. He said: “It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there. The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW7vx_0jZBmBsb00

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tournament marks the first of an eye-catching month on the DP World Tour. After McIlroy's return to the K Club, the Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, takes place at Wentworth before the Open de France at Le Golf National . Finally, 29 September sees the start of the Ryder Cup, where McIlroy will be hoping he can help Team Europe regain the trophy they lost to Team USA at Whistling Straits in 2021.

As well as next year's event, the K Club - which also hosted the 2006 Ryder Cup - will be the venue for the Irish Open in 2025 and 2027 . Tickets are on sale for the 2023 Horizon Irish Open via the DP World Tour's official website.

Looking for the perfect gift for the festive season? Check out the best Christmas Golf Gift Ideas

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas all too chummy ahead of The Match

Hopefully, The Match itself is better than the pre-tournament press conference. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are set to take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday evening under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. On Wednesday, a Zoom call with all four players failed to create the hype often associated with a boxing match; this was more of a meeting of a mutual admiration society — with a few subtle digs.
BELLEAIR, FL
golfmagic.com

"Strange and arrogant thing to do" Rory McIlroy's former agent blasts PGA Tour

The former agent of Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy says it was "strange and arrogant" for the PGA Tour not to engage in a discussion with LIV Golf. Andrew "Chubby" Chandler has given an interview to the Mirror, where the renowned agent said he doesn't believe "it is such a bad thing anyway" that Saudi Arabia are attempting to legitimise their being.
golfmagic.com

Rumoured LIV defectors Cantlay and Schauffele make big PGA Tour commitment

Rumoured LIV Golf defectors Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are among the first PGA Tour members to commit to The American Express. Also joining Cantlay and Schauffele in the first wave of commitments include Tony Finau, Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sungjae Im. We should of course point out that...
golfmagic.com

Did Phil Mickelson just confirm this prominent LIV critic asked Norman for $55m?

Even though Phil Mickelson has returned to social media since creating that firestorm when he joined LIV Golf, he has remained largely a much quieter presence. We haven't had any ice cream analogies to bash the USGA. Nor have we had any preening about his massive calf muscles. But every...
The Associated Press

Top 50 at end of year looms and Oosthuizen needs a big week

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Augusta National has not said if it intends to keep the same criteria for its field, which includes the top 50 in the world at the end of the year. Sometimes no news is good news, especially for a small group of LIV Golf players. Talor Gooch was No. 35 when he signed with the Saudi-backed rival league and now is No. 41, a product of his fourth-place finish in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He will finish the year in the top 50. Harold Varner III at No. 43 and Jason Kokrak at No. 46 also are expected to finish the year in the top 50. Kevin Na (No. 47) would appear to be safe. According to an OWGR specialist who goes only by “Nosferatu” on Twitter, Louis Oosthuizen (No. 52) and Dean Burmester (No. 57) might still have an outside chance to get back into the top 50 by the end of 2022 because they are playing in South Africa. Both are in the Alfred Dunhill Championship this week, while Burmester is listed in the field for the Mauritius Open the following week.
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley blasts "BS" DP World Tour bankruptcy rumours

Former Ryder Cup Europe captain Paul McGinley has blasted rumours suggesting the DP World Tour is struggling financially. McGinley, 55, has given an interview to the Irish Independent's Brian Keogh where he denied the "bull****" suggestion the tour is bankrupt. As you would no doubt expect as a member of...
Golf.com

‘The turning point of the year’ for Rory McIlroy was a gear change

Where did Rory McIlroy’s season go from a good season to a great season? It’s easy to point to the RBC Canadian Open victory and claim it was the moment McIlroy found his mojo. Following his title defense against a star-studded field, he’d go on to win the Tour Championship (along with his third season-long FedEx Cup title) two months later, and again in October at the CJ Cup.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Greg Norman recruit for LIV Golf as QBE Shootout host? 18 LIV players who are former 'Shark Shootout' participants suggests he may have

There’s an old saying that once is an accident, twice is coincidence and three times is a pattern. What if I told you that 18 LIV Golf players who jumped from the PGA Tour this season for boatloads of Saudi cash had competed in the QBE Shootout, aka the Shark Shootout? That’s more than coincidence.
NAPLES, FL
CBS Sports

The Match 2022 odds, predictions: Proven golf expert reveals picks for Woods, McIlroy vs. Spieth, Thomas

Since debuting in 2018, The Match has produced a series of made-for-TV golf exhibitions featuring some of the best players in the world alongside other celebrities. And during what has been a tumultuous year for golf, The Match 2022 is turning to four of golf's biggest stars as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will take on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. The quartet of PGA Tour professionals are all friends and have also become four of their tour's most outspoken ambassadors. Now they'll tee it up under the lights at the Pelican Golf Club just outside Tampa Bay, Fla., on Saturday for a 12-hole exhibition that should be incredibly entertaining with tee time scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
Golf.com

2022 QBE Shootout: TV schedule, tee times, how to watch, streaming

It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament. A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy