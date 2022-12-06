Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker Dismisses Texas Home, Says He's Lived in Georgia Whole Life
The Senate hopeful reportedly claimed a Dallas property as his primary residence in 2021 and 2022 to receive a tax break.
Washington Examiner
Michelle Obama jumps into Georgia runoff with robocalls for Raphael Warnock
Former first lady Michelle Obama is harnessing her popularity to help Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the final stretch of his runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Obama recorded two robocalls asking Georgians to vote for the incumbent Democrat. In the first, she encourages Georgians to get their votes in...
Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock Polls Predict Georgia Runoff Winner
Signs continue to point to a very close race in Georgia with a few days left for voters to decide who will be the state's next senator.
Herschel Walker under fire as financial records show he was only renting out Georgia home
Financial disclosure forms have revealed that contrary to his claims of deep ties to the state of Georgia, Republican nominee Herschel Walker in fact appears to have used his property there as a source of rental income rather than as a residence.The news comes as Georgians turn out in record numbers to vote in the state’s Senate runoff, in which Mr Walker is trying to unseat Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock to give his party a 50th Senate seat.According to The Daily Beast, Mr Walker’s financial records show that while he claims to have had a property in Georgia for...
SFGate
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the Polls
According to the polling aggregators like Real Clear Politics and FiveThirtyEight, Walker is opening space between himself and Raphael Warnock. Unlike the initial Mid-Term election cycle from a couple of weeks ago, Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker has a new advantage. This time, he has the campaign support and endorsement of a very popular Governor in Brian Kemp, who just recently won re-election by a significant margin over perennial runner-up, Stacey Abrams.
AOL Corp
Georgia Senate runoff live updates: Warnock celebrates win, Walker admits defeat
Georgia's Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker came to a close on Tuesday, with Warnock projected by ABC News to defeat Walker, after more than a year of campaigning, multiple controversies and record-breaking turnout. While the race didn't determine control of the Senate, it...
Early voting ending with polls in Georgia showing Warnock, Walker are neck and neck
Early voting is wrapping up in the high-profile Georgia runoff election and polls are showing a razor tight race between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the latest updates.Dec. 3, 2022.
News 8 KFMB
Election results: Warnock beats Walker in Georgia runoff
WASHINGTON — One month after the 2022 midterms, Georgia's runoff election has cemented a solid Democratic majority in the Senate: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker to win the U.S. Senate seat. It has been one of the most closely watched races for months, though unlike...
Republican hopes fade as Warnock momentum picks up in Georgia
Republicans are hoping for a surprise in the closely divided state, but their mood has turned grim about Herschel Walker's chances.
WRDW-TV
Georgia senator wants to ban TikTok in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia state senator announced a plan to ban TikTok from government-issued devices and “personal devices used to access sensitive government systems.”. Senator Jason Anavitarte (R-District 31), Chairman of the Senate Study Committee on the Creation of a Georgia Cybersecurity Force, plans to...
WRDW-TV
House passes Ossoff bill to help veterans with benefits
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia veterans access their service benefits passed the U.S. House. Veterans are often required to present their military records to access critical care and benefits they earn through their service. The bill will help clear the backlog...
