‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
2 Growth Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The market has taken growth investors for a bumpy ride over the past year. Certainly, some high-growth stocks have seen prices decline for valid reasons that investors would do well to heed. However, other such stocks have shaken off these trends and could present undervalued opportunities in the current environment...
2 Bear Market Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022 and Beyond
While healthcare stocks may not elicit the same excitement from investors that other higher-growth sectors do, this space features a significant collection of companies with attractive track records of driving returns in many different types of markets. In general, healthcare-centric businesses tend to be more resilient in recessions and bear...
Here's Why Momentum in BioVie Inc. (BIVI) Should Keep going
Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. Often, the direction of a stock's price...
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. LPL Financial LPLA: This company which is a clearing broker-dealer and an investment advisory firm that acts as an agent for its advisors, on behalf of their clients, by providing access to a broad array of financial products and services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 9th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Acco Brands ACCO is a world leader in branded office products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.8 downward over the last 60 days. Bausch Health BHC is a developer, manufacturer,...
Here is What to Know Beyond Why General Mills, Inc. (GIS) is a Trending Stock
General Mills (GIS) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this maker of Cheerios cereal, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods have...
Is American Financial Group (AFG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
TLT, ADPV: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, which added 14,300,000 units, or a 5.4% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the...
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying With Both Hands
Whether you're new to investing or you're a seasoned veteran, 2022 has probably been a lousy year. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index disappointed investors with the worst performance we've seen in over 50 years. Fear of a recession that may or may not happen...
Health Care Sector Update for 12/09/2022: BXRX,MRTX,AUTL
Health care stocks were drifting lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 0.6%. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was sinking 1.5%. In company news, Baudax Bio (BXRX) added nearly 25% after saying late Thursday it...
Is Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional (VRGWX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Looking for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? You may want to consider Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Institutional (VRGWX) as a possible option. VRGWX has no Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, but we have been able to look into other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost. History of Fund/Manager. VRGWX...
Envestnet Reaches Analyst Target Price
In recent trading, shares of Envestnet Inc (Symbol: ENV) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $61.28, changing hands for $61.50/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
Technology Sector Update for 12/09/2022: AVGO, TEL, ASX, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were declining premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.76% lower and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently down 0.01%. Broadcom (AVGO) was over 3% higher after it reported Q4 earnings of $10.45 a share, up from $7.81 a share during the same...
Investors Heavily Search BP p.l.c. (BP): Here is What You Need to Know
BP (BP) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this oil and gas company have returned +3%, compared to...
BIL, HIGH: Big ETF Outflows
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, where 8,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.9% decrease week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
Is Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund (IWIRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? Starting with Guinness Atkinson Global Innovators Fund (IWIRX) is one possibility. IWIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. IWIRX finds itself...
Here's Why Ryder System (R) Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio
Ryder System’s R efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks bode well. Investors always prefer an income-generating stock. Hence, a dividend-paying one is obviously much coveted. Apart from providing a solid income stream, dividend-paying stocks have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings. Dividend stocks, like R,...
