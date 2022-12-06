ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

KCCI.com

Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group

LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
LE MARS, IA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Awesome 92.3

Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022

Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
MISSOURI STATE
14news.com

Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
INDIANA STATE
iheart.com

'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California

The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
