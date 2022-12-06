Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
USDA lifts suspension of Mt. Airy butcher accused of livestock mistreatment
The USDA has lifted the suspension of a Mount Airy butcher after inspectors last month witnessed the inhumane slaughter of a pig at their facility.
Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant: ‘If you’re sick ... prove it to us’
Olive Garden parent company, Darden, confirmed to a local news outlet that the Kansas-based manager who wrote the mean-spirited note is no longer with the company.
Ars Technica
Ohio measles outbreak hits partially vaccinated kids, babies too young for shots
The measles outbreak in Ohio continues to swell, striking a total of 63 children to date. The tally now includes at least three children who were partially vaccinated against the highly contagious virus and 14 who are typically too young to be vaccinated. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine...
Hyundai partners to build $4B plant in Georgia
Hyundai Motor Group is joining forces with a South Korean battery maker to build a $4 billion factory in Georgia to manufacture electric vehicle batteries.
Oysters harvested from southeastern Galveston Bay recalled after dozens of people report illness
Did you buy Texas oysters or harvest from Galveston Bay between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7? If the oysters are from TX 1, you'll want to throw them out.
Frozen raspberries recalled due to hepatitis A concerns
Cases of frozen raspberries are being recalled over fears that they may be contaminated. The Food and Drug Administration says testing revealed the presence of hepatitis A.
Ohio workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory vote to unionize
Workers at a General Motors joint venture battery factory voted to unionize with the United Auto Workers by an overwhelming vote of 710 to 16.
Georgia company selling 'Let's Go Brandon'-themed wrapping paper on track to double last year's sales
A Georgia apparel company that sold roughly $1 million worth of "Let's Go Brandon" wrapping paper last year has expanded its inventory and expects to double sales this year.
US states raising minimum wage, with four above $15
Multiple states in the U.S. are raising their minimum hourly wages come January 2023, with four states across the West and East Coasts increasing to $15 or above.
PepsiCo to lay off hundreds of employees
PepsiCo plans to lay off hundreds of white collar workers as it streamlines marketing and centralizes manufacturing.
Marijuana now legal in Missouri: What to know
While it is now lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri, residents can't yet legally purchase the drug for recreational use or use it everywhere.
San Francisco guaranteed income program for pregnant Black women to expand across California
A San Francisco guaranteed income program for Black pregnant women will expand to other parts of California
Texas governor bans TikTok, Indiana launches investigations into Chinese-owned app
Texas banned the use of TikTok by state agencies over cyber security concerns and Indiana launched an investigation into the platform for exposing minors to adult material.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
North Carolina power grid attack exposes vulnerabilities, prompts scrutiny of other recent attacks
The attacks on two North Carolina electric substations have brought new focus to the vulnerability of the U.S. power grid and other critical infrastructure.
Two Missouri Hospitals Named Top Hospitals of 2022
Each year the Leapfrog Hospital survey recognizes the top hospitals that excel in preventing medication errors, offer a higher quality of maternity care, and have lower infection rates and other laudable qualities the survey evaluates. This year two Missouri hospitals make the list. This isn't an easy award to get...
Baby formula shortage getting worse despite White House intervention
FOX Business' Lydia Hu reports on the near-year-long baby formula shortage as the Biden administration struggles to solve the problem impacting parents.
14news.com
Drugs with Tianeptine are banned in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A drug called Tianeptine is marketed for its anti-depressant and anti-anxiety properties, but officials say it’s not regulated by the FDA. Tianeptine is an active ingredient in the products Zaza, Tianna, and Pegasus. Sergeant with Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force, Nathan Hassler, says the drug...
iheart.com
'Severe Symptom' Hospitalizations Surge Across California
The flu is spreading rapidly across the Golden State, and some doctors believe that there is an easy way to contain the spread. According to KCRA3, the flu is causing Northern California residents to end up in hospitals with "severe symptoms." Some doctors believe the spread to be influenced by "people gathering closer together" during the holidays without masks.
Fox Business
New York, NY
30K+
Followers
933
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 1