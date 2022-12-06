ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Napa Wine Tour With Carlton McCoy

By Lucy Alexander
 3 days ago
Carlton McCoy , the renowned master sommelier and visionary behind some of Napa Valley ’s most critically acclaimed vineyards, has invited a Robb Report reader and nine of their guests to join him on a curated wine tour and tasting experience.

McCoy, the charismatic star of CNN’s culinary travel show Nomad , will personally guide the all-access one-day excursion to four historic Napa wineries: Heitz Cellar , Stony Hill , Burgess and Ink Grade , all of which he runs as CEO of Lawrence Wine Estates . McCoy has masterminded an ambitious program of legacy-vineyard acquisitions over the past four years. He is assisted in his mission to blast fresh air into some of Napa’s fustier corners by a diverse and youthful team, who share a commitment to integrity and purity in winemaking.

On the tour, which can take place any time from spring 2023, guests will be treated to barrel tastings with winemakers and a private lunch with wine pairings at Burgess, before ending the day on the Oak Terrace at Stony Hill, where winemaker Jaimee Motley will host a private dinner overlooking the estate’s historic vineyards. Each guest will take home quite the party favor: a 12-bottle collection of rare wines, selected by McCoy valued at over $5,000. $115,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .

