A Sculpture of Your Favorite Car

The automobile, with its sensual curves or angular lines, has been Michael Etrick ’s lifelong muse. Now, the vehicle-design sculptor, who has clocked decades in the industry, will accept a commission to interpret one Robb Report reader’s prized collector car as a highly polished four-foot representation carved from billet-aluminum.

Etrick will have a preliminary consultation with you, visit the future display site and collaborate on the creative process. Upon completion, you and three guests will attend the reveal in Southern California as part of a four-day getaway that will include a private overnight cruise to Catalina Island aboard a fully staffed 85-foot yacht from the Find Group , track sessions at the Porsche Experience Center , premier hotel accommodations, dining and limousine transportation for the duration of the stay. Etrick will also craft a custom shipping container, a pedestal to match the space and a 12-inch desktop version of the work to complement the original. And while his most recent project, a personal homage to the 1936 Auto Union Type C Racer (pictured), took 12 years to complete, he plans to wrap this one up in six months. The offer expires February 14. $299,000

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .