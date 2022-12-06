ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eli, Peyton Manning to Coach Against One Another at Pro Bowl Games

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

The brothers will coach at the inaugural skills competition and flag football games in February.

Peyton and Eli Manning will face each other in football again, but this time they won’t be suiting up in their uniforms to play on the field.

The brothers announced on Monday’s Manningcast that they will act as the inaugural coaches of the AFC and NFC in this season’s first Pro Bowl Games. Peyton will coach his former conference, the AFC, while Eli will coach his former conference, the NFC.

The NFL’s first Pro Bowl Games kicks off in February in Las Vegas. The players will be selected to the Pro Bowl just as every other year, but this time they won’t be participating in a regular football game. Instead, players will compete in various skill-based events and flag football games.

The event the Manning brothers will coach is the AFC–NFC flag football game, which will highlight three games of seven-on-seven flag football throughout the day on Sunday, Feb. 5 at Allegiant Stadium. The winner will be determined cumulatively by the three games.

As the coaches, Peyton and Eli will determine what event the 44 Pro Bowl players will compete in, whether it’s the skill competitions or the flag football games. Their lineup of other star coaches are expected to be announced before the event.

