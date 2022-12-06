ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

US Marshals offer reward for tips to find 2 escaped inmates from Cass Co. jail

By Sam Hartle, Megan Abundis
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ME3a6_0jZBlZma00

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a search is underway to locate two inmates that escaped from the county jail Monday night.

The search continued Tuesday afternoon as U.S. Marshals, the FBI, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and the sheriff's department all worked to locate the two inmates.

A U.S. Marshals spokesperson told KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis there are "lots of people looking for these guys."

As part of the effort, the U.S. Marshals is offering a $5,000 reward for each individual for tips that lead to their capture.

The spokesperson downplayed the threat to the public.

A Cass County Sheriff's spokesperson said Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, of Panorama City, California, escaped Monday night from the county jail at 2501 W. Mechanic St., in Harrisonville.

Sparks was in custody on money laundering charges. Perez-Martinez was in custody on drug possession.

According to federal court records, a jury found Sparks guilty last month to conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of 22 firearms of various types in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of 22 firearms of various types as a felon. Sentencing information for Sparks was not immediately available.

Federal court records also detail the situation of Perez-Martinez, who entered a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in July 2022. In the agreement, he plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. No sentencing information was available for Perez-Martinez.

A spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Missouri couldn't comment specifically on the cases of Sparks and Perez-Martinez. The spokesperson said however that it is not at all uncommon for federal defendants awaiting sentencing to be held in a county jail. In those scenarios, the defendants are under the custody of the U.S. Marshals, which contracts with the county agency in charge of the jail.

"It's very uncommon to have a prisoner escape from a jail," the U.S. Marshals spokesperson said.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 13

Related
933kwto.com

FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates

The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
KMBC.com

Clay County drug-sniffing K9 retired after marijuana legalization

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — She's been a very, very good girl for six years — and now she gets to retire at home with her best friend. The Clay County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office said with the legalization of recreational marijuana after the passage of Missouri Amendment 3, authorities must now retire K9 Blaze.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/8)

Ruby Ann Howard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for stealing/shop lifting. Joshua Brian Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for forgery of checks and possession of a controlled substance. Terri Lynn Elliott of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/30/2022 for possession of a controlled...
CLINTON, MO
KSNT News

Multiple arrests made after early-morning fight at Topeka bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department made multiple arrests early Friday morning following a fight at the Bar ‘N Grill in Topeka. An official with the police department said they could not confirm how many people were involved, but it was a “real mess,” with the responding officers calling for backup immediately after arriving. […]
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy