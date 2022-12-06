Read full article on original website
‘Good Morning America’: What Is Amy Robach’s Salary? Does T.J. Holmes Make More?
'Good Morning America' co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are involved in a romance. What is Robach's salary compared to Holmes?
GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal
They're Team Amy. GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says. The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last […]
‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says
GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
Gayle King Calls Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's Situation 'Messy': 'You've Got Families Involved'
The CBS Mornings co-host weighed in on the GMA3 scandal during an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Gayle King is offering her thoughts on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes's headline-making romance. During an appearance on Thursday's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the CBS Mornings anchor was asked her opinion about how "all hell has broken loose" on rival daytime show GMA3. "Oh gosh, of all the questions I was hoping you would not talk about," King, 67, said, noting that she does not have...
Matt Lauer Was Fired From ‘Today’ 5 Years Ago: Here’s What He’s Doing Today
It's been five years since Lauer was axed from the Today show. Lauer has kept a relatively low profile since getting the boot from the morning show he had helmed since 1997. Currently living in upstate New York, the 64-year-old has reportedly prioritized his relationship with his children over the past five years.
Wendy Williams’ Salary From Former Daytime Talk Show Revealed
Wendy Williams' daytime talk show aired for 13 seasons. She was absent from the final season due to personal issues and was subsequently fired.
Joy Behar Reveals Wild Location Of 'Goodbye' Party After Being Fired From 'Good Morning America'
Joy Behar has a long history cohosting The View, but on the Friday, November 25, episode of the show, the television personality revealed she was once axed from a different, popular morning show entirely — and they threw her a goodbye party at a surprising venue. "First of all, I’d like to say that when I was fired from Good Morning America years ago," the 80-year-old shared with panel guest Kumail Nanjiani, who was there to discuss his role in the Hulu miniseries Welcome To Chippendales. "I was the worst receptionist they’ve ever had!" THE VIEW'S JOY BEHAR THROWS SHADE...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Michael Strahan of “Good Morning America”?
Michael Strahan has been a co-host on Good Morning America on ABC since he retired from the NFL. However, he has been MIA from the show for the past few days. Due to this, fans are wondering what happened to Michael Strahan and where he is. Strahan has also dropped some surprising career information in the midst of this. Read on to know more.
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
REVEALED: T.J. Holmes Had 3-YEAR AFFAIR With Married 'GMA' Producer Prior To Tryst With Co-Host Amy Robach
Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes reportedly had a three-year affair with one of his married GMA producers prior to his recently exposed affair with co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes just days after Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair was first exposed on Wednesday via a cache of photos showing the morning show co-hosts romantically and intimately involved.Even more surprising are reports the GMA producer Holmes had a three-year-long affair with is close friends with Robach.According to exclusive details from Daily Mail, who first exposed Holmes and Robach on Wednesday, Holmes was previously seeing GMA producer Natasha...
Disgraced 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Maintains A 'Good Relationship' With His Kids After Axed From TV, Insider Says
Though Matt Lauer may still be on the outs with several of his former Today co-hosts, it seems the disgraced anchor has still managed to maintain a few important relationships since being ousted from the popular morning program five years ago over his alleged sexual misconduct. Earlier this week, an insider close with Lauer revealed that the ex-newsman has maintained "a good relationship” with his three children, Jack, 21, and Romy, 19, and Thijs, as he sees them "often." Alongside carving out time for his kids, whom he shares with his former wife, Annette Roque, Lauer has seemingly shifted his...
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance
Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach
Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
T.J. Holmes’ Wife: Everything To Know About The ‘GMA’ Star’s 2 Marriages
T.J. Holmes is a journalist on Good Morning America. He has been married to Marilee Fiebig since 2010. He was previously married to Amy Ferson. T.J. has gushed over his family several times in the past. T.J. Holmes is best known for being a journalist on some of America’s most...
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
GMA fans beside themselves after Robin Roberts reveals scary illness that caused her sudden absence from show
GOOD Morning America fans have shown concern for Robin Roberts after she revealed her scary illness. She was absent from the show this week, due to having Laryngitis. Robin sat behind the desk on Thursday morning with George Stephanopoulos and TJ Holmes after being out the entire week. But many...
Meghan Markle podcast guest implies duchess didn’t actually interview her
Meghan Markle’s controversial “Archetypes” podcast is scaling the top of the charts — but is she really speaking to guests she has on air?. One of Markle’s former podcast guests has sparked speculation that she never actually spoke to the duchess for the interview. Allison...
‘GMA’ won’t punish T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach for alleged affair: ‘Ratings gold’
“Good Morning America” will not punish T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach for their alleged affair, Page Six has learned. An ABC staffer confirmed to Page Six that there will be no disciplinary action taken against the “GMA3” co-anchors. “All they care about is the ratings,” our source shares. “This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.” The insider adds that there was a meeting last night, during which employees were told to stick to the status quo and pretend like everything is “normal.” ABC News did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment....
