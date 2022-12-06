ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 28

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

That's cheating I don't care!! He might as well go stay with the other woman.. If he needs a break.. It's over either way... She can have him I wouldn't want him back..

Reply
18
John John Wyatt Wyatt Wyatt Wyatt John John
3d ago

Last thing I'll say is if a man really loves someone he let's it go and wants it to be free, and if he can't let it go, he probably just loves what she does for him. I think it all comes down to belief, and if you both believe that you could do anything in the world to not be together but yet in still, you always will be, then you're married.

Reply(1)
3
John John Wyatt Wyatt Wyatt Wyatt John John
3d ago

Love can survive without marriage, and marriage is not a requirement for love, however so many in church marriages end because one or the other has a "love me or else..." policy in the back of their mind, the whole time, never fully committed to the other, and then they are shocked that, a type of calculating like that, could actually go wrong, and they then, indirectly enable the other, to fall out of love with who they "thought" they loved, when they honestly are probably incapable of loving anything or anyone without divine intervention because they only think of themselves more than the other they are supposed to have been bonded to.

Reply
3
Related
Savannah Aylin

24-year-old woman has 22 babies with millionaire husband who is now in jail

Christina Ozturk, 24, is a Russian blogger who married 57-year-old millionaire businessman Galip Ozturk. The couple met in Georgia while Christina was on vacation and fell in love in no time. Christina even described meeting Galip as love at first sight. Soon after, Christina and her daughter Vika, whom she gave birth to at seventeen, moved to Batumi, Georgia, to live with Galip.
StaceyNHerrera

Husband files for divorce because wife didn't agree with his "open phone" policy

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. One of the core tenets of marriage is trust. You trust your partner to be there for you and to have your back no matter what life throws at you. However, most couples quickly learn that this trust doesn’t come easily.
Ingram Atkinson

After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later

Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Lefty Graves

Woman doesn’t want to shave for Uncle’s wedding

Woman's Unshaved ArmpitPhoto byBy Alva (Alvaplus 21:06, 9 April 2007 (UTC)) - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. When is it acceptable for someone to tell women to shave? Many cultures don’t require women to shave. Other cultures tend to look down on women who shave. In a recent Reddit Post, a woman is upset that her mother had directed her to shave prior to her Uncle’s wedding.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
The Independent

Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on

A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
Amarie M.

Wife age-shamed by husband because she's almost 40 and wants to have a baby

He's 15 years older than she is. **Information in this article was sourced from social media and medical websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Studies show that more women are having babies later in life than in previous decades, which appears to be a common trend among millennials. The reasons for this vary and include delaying motherhood to focus on a career, travel, waiting for the right partner to come along, or it could be for financial or medical reasons.
Upworthy

Man shocks ex-girlfriend by secretly paying off her entire mortgage for being a great Mom

Breakups are never easy, especially when you share a child. When Shaun Nyland and Cat split after 7 years together, they agreed it was for the best and are still good friends. For Cat's 31st birthday, Shaun Nyland paid off her mortgage to thank her for being a great mother to their 3-year-old, Leo, and the story's winning hearts on the internet. Shaun posted a video on TikTok, showing him capturing Cat's reaction as he surprised her. They had gone their wats in April this year, reported The Sun. "I had to make sure that she and Leo were secure I'm so glad I was fortunate enough to do this," he said. Shaun's video was watched by more than 6.8 million people on the platform.
Jax Hudur

German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin

Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.
Abby Joseph

Man Gives Sister His Pregnant Wife’s Last Favorite Drink From Fridge But Then Refuses to Let Her Buy More of It

In any close relationship, like marriage, much of the work involves learning how to communicate effectively and resolve disagreements. This can be accomplished by making decisions together and being willing to compromise when necessary. However, as you're about to discover, without open communication and mutual respect, it can be difficult to make decisions that work for both parties involved.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy