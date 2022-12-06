Read full article on original website
Tiger Mauls 9-Year-Old Girl to Death and Drags Her Body into Forest
The incident took place in the Madhya Pradesh region of India.
Man Tries to Take Selfie With Snake, Gets Bitten and Dies
The reptile bit the man's hand after he took it from a snake charmer at a fair in northern India. Snake charming was officially banned in the country in 1991.
Videos Show Huge Crocodile Drag Away Child as Dad Fights Back: Authorities
The father reportedly tried to fight off the 11-foot crocodile who then quickly disappeared under the water with his son in its jaws.
Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia
A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
Manhunt Launched for Giant Crocodile That Ate 1-Year-Old in Front of Father
The 11-foot crocodile dragged the boy underwater as his father fought the animal, escaping with severe bite wounds.
Couple Fight Shark 50 ft From Shore, Wife Feared Dead: 'Totally Missing'
The husband returned to shore but only the wife's bathing suit and snorkel have been recovered.
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21 gang-raped during a trip
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO
An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home
Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
natureworldnews.com
268 Deaths, More than a Hundred Still Missing as the Search Continues After Tragic Indonesian Earthquake
Rescuers were searching through the rubble on Tuesday for survivors of the strong earthquake that destroyed homes and other structures in a densely populated part of West Java province, Indonesia, killing at least 268 people. More than 1,000 people were hurt, and 151 more people are still missing, according to...
airlive.net
A British passenger, 66, has put his hand up a Jet2 flight attendant’s skirt, resulting in emergency landing
British passenger, 66, puts his hand up stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaults her on Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante – forcing an emergency landing in France. A British man faces trial in France for putting his hand up a stewardess’s skirt and sexually assaulting her on a Jet2 flight from Leeds to Alicante.
natureworldnews.com
Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak
A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
WATCH: Killer Whales Sink a Boat Full of Fishermen After Launching ‘Organized Attack’
Last week, a group of fishermen had a brush with death when they were attacked by killer whales off the coast of Portugal. When the French boat was sailing north of Porto, it was surrounded by a pod of orcas. They attacked the boat, causing it to fill with water and sink into the ocean. The terrifying viral video was shared on Youtube.
‘Toy’ spotted on school trip turns out to be 3,000-year-old find, Israeli experts say
The blue-green artifact is linked to ancient Egypt, archaeologists said.
‘Women’s bodies weaponized’: Haiti gangs use rape in spiraling violence
Haitian women and children face brutal rapes, torture, kidnapping and death amid gang violence, reports the New Humanitarian
Woman who was dumped by Egyptian toyboy for being ‘fat and ugly' is set to marry her new Egyptian lover
Breakups can be difficult however one woman didn’t let being dumped bring her down for long. After her younger ex ended their relationship and reportedly told her she was 'fat and ugly', she is now set to marry a new man and couldn’t be happier. Joanna Girling, 47,...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' measuring 33cm was called the 'devil's child'
A little boy who suffers from a rare condition that makes his hand grow huge is all set to have surgery to reduce its size. Mohammad Kaleem, an eight-year-old boy, from one of the remotest villages in India has an abnormal condition that makes his hands grow absurdly large. Known as the ‘boy with the world's biggest hands’, he is bullied and denied admission to school over concerns that he would scare other children.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
