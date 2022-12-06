ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia

A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Attacks Australian Teenager by Blasting a Hole Below His Kayak

A great white shark left a hole at an Australian teenager's kayak when it attacked the vessel during race event off Adelaide, Australia, in October. Recent images that surfaced showed that hole is large enough for the shark to reach the teenager, who fortunately evaded death from the jaws of the shark.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer

Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla

In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
Maya Devi

'Boy with the World's Biggest Hands' measuring 33cm was called the 'devil's child'

A little boy who suffers from a rare condition that makes his hand grow huge is all set to have surgery to reduce its size. Mohammad Kaleem, an eight-year-old boy, from one of the remotest villages in India has an abnormal condition that makes his hands grow absurdly large. Known as the ‘boy with the world's biggest hands’, he is bullied and denied admission to school over concerns that he would scare other children.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy