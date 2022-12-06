ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philberto V
3d ago

Yep that was my turning point with her & several others... How anyone can endorse such a ridiculous, childish person is beyond me. He never should have been president once, and here we are, being annoyed by more of his childish lies & trumper-tantrums over a lie he is responsible for...

Laverne Brison
3d ago

I commend her for an awesome career. She was beautiful, talented, and funny. Her supporting trump was her business. Plus, I don't believe in speaking ill of the dead. 💔

Frederick Epperly
3d ago

Well in her defence, she did have a history of believing in ridiculous things.

