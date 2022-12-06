ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VidCon Reveals Initial List of Creators Slated to Appear at June 2023 Anaheim Confab

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

VidCon , the fan and industry event producer celebrating YouTubers and other digital creators, unveiled the first round of featured creators confirmed to its flagship convention in Anaheim, Calif., in June 2023.

Creators scheduled to appear at the 12th annual event, to be held at the Anaheim Convention Center from June 21-24, 2023, include: Anthony Padilla, Alyson Stoner, Claudipia, DangMattSmith, Drew Afualo, Duolingo, GeorgeNotFound, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld (of The Try Guys), Michelle Khare, Niki Nihachu (Nihachu), Ranboo, Rebecca Parham (Let Me Explain Studios), SeanDoesMagic, and Spencewuah. Additional details on programming, speakers, partner activations, and more featured creators confirmed to attend will be announced in the coming months.

VidCon also has opened ticket sales for the 2023 Anaheim confab, with more info at this link .

In 2022, VidCon returned to an in-person convention in Anaheim after a two-year break because of COVID. The event drew more than 50,000 attendees over four days of programming, with an additional 650,000 unique viewers watching via livestream from 150 countries.

“VidCon continues to spotlight the best of digital culture and we are excited to bring together a group of featured creators in 2023 who reflect the state of today’s digital media ecosystem,” Sarah Tortoreti, senior VP, marketing and communications at VidCon, said in an announcement. “As we look to grow VidCon globally, we remain committed to bringing together the digital community and delivering best in class programming and experiences for our attendees, creators, and partners.”

VidCon has set plans for its first East Coast U.S. event, to be held in Baltimore from Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2023. It also has scheduled events in 2023 for Mexico City and São Paulo; VidCon has held events in Australia and London previously but has not announced 2023 dates for those countries. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creators John and Hank Green (the Vlogbrothers) and was acquired by Paramount Global in 2018.

