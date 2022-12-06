ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sitcom Stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez Will Announce This Year’s Golden Globes Nominations

By Michael Schneider
 3 days ago
The first talent involved with the revived 2023 Golden Globes have finally been revealed. As the ceremony returns to NBC in January after a year off, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has tapped Peacock network sitcom stars George Lopez and Mayan Lopez to announce Golden Globes nominations on Monday, Dec. 12.

The father-daughter duo are the stars of NBC’s freshman comedy “ Lopez vs. Lopez ,” which premiered in November and was recently given a full season order . George and Mayan Lopez will present the nominees for the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards live at 5:35 a.m. PT, which will air on NBC’s “Today.” HFPA’s Golden Globes social media accounts will also list the nominees as they are announced.

Although the Golden Globe Awards take place a little more than a month from now — Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 — a host for the ceremony has not yet been announced. The question of whether talent (and in particular, nominees) will embrace and attend the show has been a hotly-discussed topic in awards circles in recent months, with many taking a “wait and see” stance until after nominees are revealed.

Given their involvement with NBC as creators and stars of “Lopez vs. Lopez,” tapping George and Mayan Lopez to announce the nominees makes sense from a synergistic standpoint. Last year, as controversy enveloped the HFPA and NBC decided not to broadcast the Globes, talent also mostly stayed away — with a few exceptions. Announcing Globes nominees last year, HFPA president Helen Hoehne was joined on stage by Snoop Dogg.

This year’s nominations in film will include the categories Best Motion Picture (Drama); Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy); Best Motion Picture (Animated); Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language); Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama); Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama); Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance By an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture; Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture; Best Director; Best Screenplay; Best Original Score; and Best Original Song.

In TV, the number of categories has expanded by four. The awards include Best Television Series (Drama); Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy); Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama); Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama); Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy); Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television; and the new categories Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical- Comedy or Drama Television Series; Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

(Those new awards replace the previous categories Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television.)

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony air live Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment are overseeing this year’s show in association with the HFPA.

