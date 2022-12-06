Lionsgate Television Group Promotes Sandra Stern to Vice Chairman

Sandra Stern has been promoted to serve as vice chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group.

Stern has been with Lionsgate for nearly 20 years at the time of her promotion. In her new role, she will continue to report to Lionsgate TV Group’s chair and chief creative officer, Kevin Beggs.

“Sandra is a gifted negotiator with an intuitive understanding of the needs of our streaming, broadcast and cable partners as well as a unique ability to create win/win relationships,” said Beggs. “After nearly 20 years, our partnership continues to grow and evolve with the fast-changing television landscape.”

Stern and Lionsgate scored 14 series pickups in 2022 coupled with the independent studio’s 15 current series. Their current slate includes shows like the “Power” franchise at Starz, “Ghosts” at CBS, “Home Economics” at ABC, “P-Valley” at Starz, and “Welcome to Flatch” at Fox. Stern also helped shepherd Lionsgate’s investment in the U.K. management and production company 42 and helped Lionsgate renew its partnership with BBC Studios Los Angeles.

“Sandra is a great partner, an outstanding executive and one of the best dealmakers in the business,” said Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer. “With Kevin Beggs and Sandra leading the way, our television business is positioned to create growing value and increasing profitability as its current slate continues to mature and exciting new properties are added.”

Stern’s time at Lionsgate also includes work on expanding the “John Wick” film franchise into television with the upcoming launch of the prequel series “The Continental” on Peacock. She also helped launch some of Lionsgate’s biggest hits, including “Weeds,” “Nurse Jackie,” and “Orange Is the New Black.”