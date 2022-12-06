Stephen Graham, Harris Dickinson to Join Saoirse Ronan in Steve McQueen Feature ‘Blitz’

Steve McQueen ’s upcoming World War II feature “Blitz” has added Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”) and Harris Dickinson (“Triangle of Sadness”), both pictured above, to its cast.

Erin Kellyman (“Willow”), Kathy Burke (“Absolutely Fabulous”) and newcomer Elliott Heffernan (pictured below) are also set to appear in the Apple TV+ movie, which is about to go into production in London.

Singer-songwriter Paul Weller will also make his feature film debut in the project.

They will join previously announced Saoirse Ronan in the film, which is written, directed, and produced by McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”).

(L-R) Erin Kellyman, Kathy Burke, Elliott Heffernan (courtesy of Apple TV+)

Heffernan will star as the lead in “Blitz,” the plot of which is still being kept under wraps. The title refers to the German aerial bombing campaign against Britain in the early 1940s, during the Second World War, which saw London sustain significant damage. In response, the government introduced measures including lockdowns, blackouts and the evacuation of children to the countryside.

McQueen’s production company Lammas Park are producing the flick alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Anita Overland and Adam Somner are also producing.

“Blitz” comes out of McQueen’s first look deal with New Regency, with whom he also partnered on “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows.”

Graham is repped by Independent Talent Group, Link Entertainment and Public Eye Communications. Dickinson is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Brecheen, Feldman Breimer. Kellyman is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Lucy Popkin. Burke is repped by Paul Hunt at The Hunted. Heffernan is repped by Sylvia Young Agency.