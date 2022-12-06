ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Stephen Graham, Harris Dickinson to Join Saoirse Ronan in Steve McQueen Feature ‘Blitz’

By K.J. Yossman
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnU7X_0jZBlOJp00

Steve McQueen ’s upcoming World War II feature “Blitz” has added Stephen Graham (“The Irishman”) and Harris Dickinson (“Triangle of Sadness”), both pictured above, to its cast.

Erin Kellyman (“Willow”), Kathy Burke (“Absolutely Fabulous”) and newcomer Elliott Heffernan (pictured below) are also set to appear in the Apple TV+ movie, which is about to go into production in London.

Singer-songwriter Paul Weller will also make his feature film debut in the project.

They will join previously announced Saoirse Ronan in the film, which is written, directed, and produced by McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UiwK_0jZBlOJp00
(L-R) Erin Kellyman, Kathy Burke, Elliott Heffernan (courtesy of Apple TV+)

Heffernan will star as the lead in “Blitz,” the plot of which is still being kept under wraps. The title refers to the German aerial bombing campaign against Britain in the early 1940s, during the Second World War, which saw London sustain significant damage. In response, the government introduced measures including lockdowns, blackouts and the evacuation of children to the countryside.

McQueen’s production company Lammas Park are producing the flick alongside Working Title Films’ Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan, and Michael Schaefer. Anita Overland and Adam Somner are also producing.

“Blitz” comes out of McQueen’s first look deal with New Regency, with whom he also partnered on “12 Years a Slave” and “Widows.”

Graham is repped by Independent Talent Group, Link Entertainment and Public Eye Communications. Dickinson is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Brecheen, Feldman Breimer. Kellyman is repped by CAA, Curtis Brown and Lucy Popkin. Burke is repped by Paul Hunt at The Hunted. Heffernan is repped by Sylvia Young Agency.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michelle Yeoh to Star in ‘Wicked’ Movies as Madame Morrible (EXCLUSIVE)

Michelle Yeoh has joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” movies, Variety can exclusively reveal. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star will play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. Chu’s two-part feature adaptation is headlined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025. “Wicked” is a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” telling the story of how Elphaba turned into the Wicked Witch of the West and how Glinda became the Good Witch. “We decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas...
Variety

Kristen Stewart Selected as President of International Jury at Berlinale 2023

Kristen Stewart has been selected as president of the international jury at next year’s Berlin International Film Festival. The actor, who shot to fame in films including “Panic Room” and “Twilight,” is known for her body of acting work, including recently her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She is set to make her feature-length directorial debut with “The Chronology of Water,” a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by Lidia Yuknavitch. She made her Berlinale debut in 2010 with the independent production “Welcome to the Rileys” alongside director Jake Scott. She...
Variety

‘Wicked’ Films Add Marissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle and More

Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked” films have found a few more citizens of the Emerald City, filling out the already star-studded cast.  Marissa Bode will make her feature film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s sister. Bode, like her character, uses a wheelchair, and she has been acting since she was 8 years old. “Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang and “Lockwood & Co” star Bronwyn James also join the roster as Pfannee and ShenShen, classmates of Elphaba and Glinda at Shiz University. Additional casting includes “The Greatest Showman” standout Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor...
Variety

Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series Adds ‘Vardy v. Rooney’ Star Chanel Cresswell (EXCLUSIVE)

Chanel Cresswell has joined the cast of Guy Ritchie’s series followup to “The Gentlemen” at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively. Cresswell will appear in a recurring role as Tammy, though further character details are being kept under wraps. Production is currently underway on the series in the U.K. The series takes place in the same world as the film, but will feature an entirely new cast of characters. Theo James will star as Eddie, described as “the estranged son of an English aristocrat who inherits the family pile – only to discover that it’s sitting on top of the biggest...
Variety

Final Golden Globes Nominations Predictions: Austin Butler, Harry Styles and ‘RRR’ Among Expected Nominees

The Golden Globes continue its march to possible redemption, with approximately 300 members, many of which are new. Recognizing both film and television, the nominees will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12 with expected names and titles such as Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” with Austin Butler, Netflix’s “Glass Onion” with Daniel Craig and Joseph Kosinski’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise. Anticipated to have a strong showing is the Irish dramedy “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which is forecast to nab a leading six-nod tally including best picture (comedy) and three for its actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Kerry Condon, with a...
Variety

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is in the Works, Recalls Fight With Bruce Lee: ‘I Wanted Him to Hit Me Again’

Jackie Chan revealed he is in talks for a “Rush Hour 4.” The legendary martial arts star made the announcement at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career in front of a a crowd of adoring fans who regularly interrupted the talks to shout out questions, congratulate him on his honorary Oscar and ask him to sing. (He was happy to oblige with a quick burst of “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You,” explaining that he learned to sing so that he’d be able to...
Variety

How Kate Winslet and the ‘Avatar 2’ Cast Pulled Off Acting Underwater: ‘It Was Completely Different to ‘Titanic’’

It was around 2015, some six years after “Avatar” was released, that director James Cameron reached out to the film’s leads, Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, to talk them through a potential sequel (or four). “We saw kind of a design element of the story,” recalls Worthington, who returns as human-turned-Na’vi Jake in the latest film. “It was like a campfire tale done in beautiful pictures right up until potentially the end of the saga.” Saldana, who plays Na’vi warrior (and Jake’s partner) Neytiri, interjects: “That’s when he [Cameron] told us it’s gonna be in the water.” Perhaps it was inevitable that...
HAWAII STATE
Variety

Viaplay Orders First Danish Original Film ‘Camino’ with ‘Industry’ Director Birgitte Stærmose, Top Nordic Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Scandinavia’s leading streamer Viaplay has ordered its Danish feature, “Camino,” a heartwarming comedy-drama directed by Birgitte Stærmose (“Industry”) with a cast led by Lars Brygmann (“Riders of Justice,” “Borgen”) and Danica Curcic (“The Chestnut Man”). “Camino” portrays the complex relationship between a father and daughter who are walking a famous pilgrim route in Spain. The film is produced by Copenhagen’s Motor and will premiere exclusively on Viaplay in 2023. Penned by Stærmose and Kim Fupz Aakeson (“Becoming Astrid’), the film tells the story of Regitze (Danica Curcic), who is in her early 30s, pregnant and no longer speaks to her...
Distractify

Philip Michael Thomas Jr. From 'Love Without Borders' Has a Famous Dad

The Bravo show Love Without Borders takes six singles on the adventure of a lifetime as matchmakers find contestants matches from outside of the United States. While there are plenty of reality shows based on a love-at-first-sight kind of attraction, Love Without Borders has captured audiences' attention in a new way. One of the standout contestants on the show is Philip Michael Thomas Jr.
Variety

‘Chicago Med‘ Stars Steven Weber and Jessy Schram on Whether Archer and Asher’s ‘Genuine’ Relationship Could Turn Romantic

In the world of “Chicago Med,” it’s not unusual for doctors to fall in love with each other. But no one could predict that sparks may fly between Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) and Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram). Although the colleagues are strictly professional for now, many viewers have noticed just how much time they’re spending together — something the actors were surprised by too. “Obviously when we first started, there was a lot of conflict,” Schram told Variety during a recent set visit. “Somehow along the way, I feel like she’s slowly chiseled bits of his stone heart, or whatever...
Variety

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries: Everything We Learned About Their First Date, Why They Left the Royal Family

The first three episodes of “Harry & Meghan,” the highly-anticipated Netflix docuseries about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, dropped on Thursday at midnight on the West Coast and 8 a.m. U.K. time. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries is the first project to come out of the couple’s deal with Netflix, which is rumoured to be worth millions of dollars. Upon release this morning it immediately sparked discussion on social media and in the press, becoming a trending topic on Twitter. There was also a frenzy of reporting, particularly in the British media, in the run-up to the documentary...
ETOnline.com

'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.
Variety

Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action.   Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
Variety

Trevor Noah Leaves ‘The Daily Show’ a Superstar. Will the Show Survive?

Trevor Noah taking over “The Daily Show” from Jon Stewart went better than anyone might have hoped, both in keeping the series alive and in boosting Noah’s own profile: As Noah prepares to leave, with his final broadcast slated for Dec. 8, he looks like a person with unlimited potential and “The Daily Show” looks like a show that survived a now-complete reinvention. It also helped, a bit, in covering for the increasing weakness of Comedy Central, a once-sterling TV brand that, in its post-Noah era, will likely be searching for an identity with less inventory than ever. Names floated to...
Variety

Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering World Cup in Qatar

Grant Wahl, a celebrated sports journalist and soccer analyst for CBS Sports, died early Saturday morning while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 48. According to the Los Angeles Times, Wahl collapsed in the media tribune during the World Cup Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal game and was treated by paramedics for 30 minutes before he was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. The cause of death is unknown. On Nov. 21, Wahl wore a rainbow shirt to the USA-Wales match, and was vocal on social media that he was denied entry. “Just now: Security guard refusing to...
KANSAS STATE
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Harry & Meghan’ Rehashes the Royal-Family Drama, One More Time: TV Review

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have shocked the world multiple times over — first, with their 2020 exit from the United Kingdom and their lives as working royals, and then, in 2021, with their interview with Oprah Winfrey. In its moment, that interview was a triumph of narrative control. But with today’s release of the first three episodes of their Netflix documentary series, “Harry & Meghan,” the Sussexes surprise us yet again, with just how narrow their vision of their fame is, how pinched and unimaginative their presence on the world stage has become. They may have shed...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy