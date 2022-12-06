ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

NB & SB I-75 closing this weekend in Southwest Detroit for bridge work

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
I-75 will close in both directions in Southwest Detroit this weekend for work on the Gordie Howe International Bridge Project.

According to the state, northbound and southbound I-75 will close starting at 9 p.m. on Friday between Sringwells and Clark St. for girder placement for the bridge and U.S. port of entry ramp.

The northbound lanes will open back up at 10 a.m. Sunday while the southbound lanes will stay closed through Monday morning.

Traffic is asked to use I-275 and I-96 for the detour, with northbound traffic going north on I-275 to eastbound I-96 and back to northbound I-75. Southbound traffic should take westbound I-96 to southbound I-275 and back to southbound I-75.

Traffic from the Ambassador Bridge to southbound I-75 will be detoured to I-96 westbound, take the exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue, south on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Southbound motorists from southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

