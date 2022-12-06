Images: Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball takes on Argyle (5 photos)
SCHENECTADY – Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball beat Argyle/Fort Edward Monday, 42-17.
Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
GAZETTE COVERAGE
Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe
.
.
Categories: High School Sports, Photo Galleries, Schenectady, Sports, Sports
Comments / 0