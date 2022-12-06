ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, NY

Images: Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball takes on Argyle (5 photos)

By Peter R. Barber
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber Angela Dietz of Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons handles the ball next to Argyle's Carrie Humiston

SCHENECTADY – Notre Dame-Bishop Gibbons girls’ basketball beat Argyle/Fort Edward Monday, 42-17.

Photos from the game from our Peter R. Barber

