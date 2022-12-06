ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Michael O
3d ago

huh if only there was a school voucher program so that disenfranchised children are able to go to quality schools they currently are unable to attend... to bad democrats block such a bill at every turn

Local 4 WHBF

School district board, members receive honors

The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award. Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch […]
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Find out Bettendorf school facility plans

The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Handicapped Development Center honors staff with awards

The Davenport-based Handicapped Development Center held their annual Recognition Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. During this event, staff were honored with Excellence Awards and a Gary Ashcraft Memorial Award. Criteria for the staff Excellence Awards includes: displaying loyalty and initiative, above...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Notes found on QC college campus under investigation

Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count

Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

HDC honors participants, staff

The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) held its annual Recognition Dinner honored participants, staff, and supporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Achievement Awards were presented to participants in each of HDC’s program areas who have attained their goals, increased their abilities, and put forth extraordinary...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Eric Trimble named to national funeral board

Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization. Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Delays expected for multiple 911 ambulance calls in Mercer County

Delays should be expected if the primary 911 ambulance is on an emergency call and a backup ambulance is required in Mercer County. The Mercer County Ambulance District announced Friday that it had received notice from the Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service that it will not be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Residents can compete in lighting contest

Rock Island residents are invited to participate in festive fun by lighting up their yards and homes in celebration of the holidays, according to a news release. The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 37th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is intended to recognize Rock Island residents and businesses who craft seasonal displays that are enjoyed by many people throughout the holidays. Nominated properties will be viewed and scored by members of the Beautification Commission.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
voiceofmuscatine.com

City Council to hear reports on TIF policy, nuisance regulation updates

City of Muscatine staff will provide two presentations to the Muscatine City Council during its in-depth session taking place this evening, Thursday, December 8, the first on a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Policy for the City and the second on potential updates to nuisance regulations. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner

For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC area author will discuss his newest book

Local author Bill Mueller will lead a presentation about his book “Time to Ship Another Steer” at the Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch, 105 Main Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. “Time to Ship Another Steer,” published in 2018, is a collection of Mueller’s memories growing up...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Follow the Christmas star at the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium

Take a unique look at the Christmas star with a Quad-City tradition dating back to 1974. The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium features its annual Christmas Star program beginning December 12. Derived and adapted from scientific and theological research, the Christmas Star is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium and accompanied by the holiday sounds of Mannheim Steamroller. The planetarium’s fisheye projectors, advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound allow for a unique 360-degree experience, and the Christmas Star highlights the immersive system with 3D videos and images produced and developed by the planetarium staff.
BETTENDORF, IA
977wmoi.com

Boy Accused Of Making Threats Toward Students In Knoxville School District

A boy is accused of making threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint Monday about harassment and threats made to a school. Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The boy is charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.
KNOXVILLE, IL
iheart.com

Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!

Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

