Michael O
3d ago
huh if only there was a school voucher program so that disenfranchised children are able to go to quality schools they currently are unable to attend... to bad democrats block such a bill at every turn
School district board, members receive honors
The Bettendorf Community School District board team was recently awarded the prestigious Team Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) Annual Board Awards program. Only 15 board teams statewide earned this award. The majority of a school district board must earn Individual Achievement Awards to qualify for this award. Joanna Doerder, Rebecca Eastman, Richard Lynch […]
ourquadcities.com
Find out Bettendorf school facility plans
The public is invited to tour Bettendorf Middle School and learn what the school district facility plans are on Monday, Dec. 12. A board-appointed committee of Bettendorf Community School District parents, staff, and community members has been working on a 10-year facility plan to maintain and improve infrastructure, address educational needs, and plan for the future, according to a district release Tuesday.
ourquadcities.com
Handicapped Development Center honors staff with awards
The Davenport-based Handicapped Development Center held their annual Recognition Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. During this event, staff were honored with Excellence Awards and a Gary Ashcraft Memorial Award. Criteria for the staff Excellence Awards includes: displaying loyalty and initiative, above...
ourquadcities.com
Notes found on QC college campus under investigation
Notes that are “sexualized, political and/or religious in nature” found at Augustana College in Rock Island are being investigated, according to the college’s student news site. In an email sent to students, faculty and staff, Public Safety issued a notice that they are “aware and taking action”...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House race exposes problems with Scott County's ballot count
Iowa's final unresolved race from 2022 wrapped up on December 7 when Republican Luana Stoltenberg was declared the winner in House district 81. She received 5,073 votes (50.05 percent) to 5,062 votes (49.95 percent) for Democrat Craig Cooper. Stoltenberg led by 29 votes on election night in the district, which covers part of Davenport. But the Democrat pulled ahead by six votes once Scott County officials tabulated hundreds of overlooked absentee ballots.
ourquadcities.com
HDC honors participants, staff
The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) held its annual Recognition Dinner honored participants, staff, and supporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Achievement Awards were presented to participants in each of HDC’s program areas who have attained their goals, increased their abilities, and put forth extraordinary...
ourquadcities.com
Eric Trimble named to national funeral board
Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization. Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.
rcreader.com
First-Year Monmouth College Students Bring Christmas Cheer to Local Senior Citizens
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — Ebenezer Scrooge's nephew and American attorney Bryan Stevenson both have words of wisdom that a Monmouth College class taught by professor Craig Vivian has taken to heart. And because of it, Galesburg senior citizens are experiencing a brighter Christmas season. Vivian is an...
ourquadcities.com
Delays expected for multiple 911 ambulance calls in Mercer County
Delays should be expected if the primary 911 ambulance is on an emergency call and a backup ambulance is required in Mercer County. The Mercer County Ambulance District announced Friday that it had received notice from the Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service that it will not be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues.
ourquadcities.com
Residents can compete in lighting contest
Rock Island residents are invited to participate in festive fun by lighting up their yards and homes in celebration of the holidays, according to a news release. The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 37th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is intended to recognize Rock Island residents and businesses who craft seasonal displays that are enjoyed by many people throughout the holidays. Nominated properties will be viewed and scored by members of the Beautification Commission.
voiceofmuscatine.com
City Council to hear reports on TIF policy, nuisance regulation updates
City of Muscatine staff will provide two presentations to the Muscatine City Council during its in-depth session taking place this evening, Thursday, December 8, the first on a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Policy for the City and the second on potential updates to nuisance regulations. The City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street, Muscatine, Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner
For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
ourquadcities.com
QC area author will discuss his newest book
Local author Bill Mueller will lead a presentation about his book “Time to Ship Another Steer” at the Clinton Public Library Lyons Branch, 105 Main Ave., at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. “Time to Ship Another Steer,” published in 2018, is a collection of Mueller’s memories growing up...
ourquadcities.com
Follow the Christmas star at the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium
Take a unique look at the Christmas star with a Quad-City tradition dating back to 1974. The Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium features its annual Christmas Star program beginning December 12. Derived and adapted from scientific and theological research, the Christmas Star is narrated by Frank Gorshe, a Bettendorf chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium and accompanied by the holiday sounds of Mannheim Steamroller. The planetarium’s fisheye projectors, advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound allow for a unique 360-degree experience, and the Christmas Star highlights the immersive system with 3D videos and images produced and developed by the planetarium staff.
977wmoi.com
Boy Accused Of Making Threats Toward Students In Knoxville School District
A boy is accused of making threats toward students in the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they received a complaint Monday about harassment and threats made to a school. Deputies learned a boy from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The boy is charged with disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct-school threat.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
Comments / 9