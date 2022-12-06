ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMU

Former St. Louis Aldermen sentenced in corruption charges

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- Former St. Louis Aldermen John Collins-Muhammed and Jeffrey Boyd have been sentenced after previously pleading guilty to charges related to bribery schemes. Collins-Muhammed pleaded guilty in August to three counts. On December 6, he was sentenced to 45 months (three years and nine months) and...
