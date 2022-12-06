Read full article on original website
Paxton Schools one-act team places 3rd at state
PAXTON, Neb.-The Paxton Consolidated Schools one-act team is celebrating after a successful season. The team performed at the Class D-1 state championships in Norfolk on Wednesday and came home with a third place finish. The team performed "West of Pecos" by Tim Kelly. In "West of Pecos," Judge Roy Bean,...
North Platte High grad named NPCC Business Student of the Month
For December, Colton Anderson has been recognized as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month. “Colton received the award because he is a hardworking and dedicated student,” said Jean Condon, the college’s Business and Office Technology Division chair. “He gives his best to his coursework, homework and class participation. The path of success is always tough, and Colton is always ready to take on the challenge. I congratulate him on his successes.”
