For December, Colton Anderson has been recognized as North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month. “Colton received the award because he is a hardworking and dedicated student,” said Jean Condon, the college’s Business and Office Technology Division chair. “He gives his best to his coursework, homework and class participation. The path of success is always tough, and Colton is always ready to take on the challenge. I congratulate him on his successes.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO