NebraskaTV
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KETV.com
'She was fighting to breathe': Mississippi mom says Omaha doctor helped diagnose her baby
OMAHA, Neb. — When her baby was struggling to breathe, one mother really did know best. "I realized this has to be more than a cold because as the days go on, they're getting worse instead of better," said Samaria Taylor. According to Taylor, doctors in Mississippi said 1-year-old...
KETV.com
'It was heartbreaking': Hospitals stretched thin as sicknesses surge
OMAHA, Neb. — Patricia Hulit and her infant twins were caught in the middle of a medical storm. There are more sick children and fewer hospital beds available. Hospitals state-wide tell KETV Newswatch 7 they are nearing dire straits as sicknesses surge, once again. "The Sioux City hospital, Unity...
KSNB Local4
Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
North Platte Telegraph
Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7.
klkntv.com
20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
CDC reports Nebraska is in 'Very High' category for flu cases
Flu cases are going up across the county and according to the CDC Nebraska is among the state with the highest rate of the flu. How it is impacting our community?
1011now.com
Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
Lincoln man used duct cleaning outlet as his mailing address after he sold it
A Lincoln businessman under investigation for bank fraud continued to use the address of a duct-cleaning outlet as his company location for more than a decade after he sold the business.
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
1011now.com
Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
North Platte Telegraph
4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
klkntv.com
$20,000 fraud scheme involving jewelry and plane tickets fails in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is sharing a fraud alert with law enforcement agencies across our area. Officials said this case is a lot different than the phony emails and phone calls we’re normally warned about. The attempted fraud happened in person, and...
klkntv.com
Slaughterhouse cleaner ordered to obey child labor laws after Nebraska injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses across the country, including in Nebraska, has been ordered to comply with child labor laws by a federal judge. This all comes from an investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc. It was accused of allowing at least 50...
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County’s COVID-19 risk dial moves up to elevated yellow as weekly cases spike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has decided to move up the COVID-19 risk dial amid a spike in weekly cases. The risk dial now sits in the elevated yellow category, which indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement
Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes. Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million. The settlement, which was first announced...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
