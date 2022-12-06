ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NebraskaTV

RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities

KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Analyzing STI case trends in Central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local health officials say they’ve seen a trend of increasing sexually transmitted infection results in recent years, until 2022. According to the Central District Health Department, the number of STI cases has been on the rise since 2018, when there were less than 10 cases, but in 2021 they saw that number rise to 415.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness

NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Pillen begins national search for new Nebraska prisons director

Gov.-elect Jim Pillen said Friday he has launched a national search for a new director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue to serve as interim director until a permanent successor to Scott Frakes is appointed. Frakes announced in September that he would resign from the position effective Oct. 7.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

20-year-old Nebraska inmate dies at Tecumseh State Prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 20-year-old died Thursday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution in Johnson County. Isaac Serrano-Dominguez was serving a four-to-five-year sentence on charges out of Douglas County, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Friday. Officials have not determined Serrano-Dominguez’s cause of death yet. A...
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Snowfall and freezing rain reports from Thursday, December 8th

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wintry weather swept across the state on Thursday, blanketing much of northern Nebraska in snow and leaving roads wet and icy across parts of southern and eastern Nebraska. Snowfall reports were heaviest across the northern third of the state - as expected - though there were some spots that outdid the forecast. The largest snowfall reports we’ve seen came from just south of Hay Springs in the Nebraska Panhandle where 8.5″ of snow was reported. The official reporting station in Valentine saw 7.0″ of snow on Thursday, setting a daily snowfall record and good for the 9th highest one day snow total in the month of December.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

4 teens arrested in baseball bat beating death in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Four teens — two of them only 13 — have been arrested in connection with the death of a 62-year-old man who was beaten with a baseball bat on an Omaha street, police said Friday. The beating happened on Halloween afternoon in midtown...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska to get more than $8 million in vaping settlement

Nebraska will receive more than $8 million as part of a national settlement with a maker of electronic cigarettes. Attorney General Doug Peterson on Tuesday announced that Nebraska's cut of a $438.5 million settlement with Juul Labs will be $8.1 million to $8.8 million. The settlement, which was first announced...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE

