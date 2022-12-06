Read full article on original website
Akilia McCain named to board of state library federation
At its Annual Meeting this month, Akilia McCain was elected as Director At-Large of the Indiana Library Federation. In June, McCain was elected President of the Gary Public Library Board of Trustees. She was appointed to the library board by Mayor Jerome A. Prince last January. “I am ready to...
Senator Warnock defeats Herschel Walker in close runoff in Georgia
One year after Georgia passed restrictive voting laws after Democrats won the Peach State in the 2020 presidential election, Senator Raphael Warnock won a second term on Tuesday, December 6, narrowly defeating former NFL player, Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock won 51.4 percent of the vote to Walker’s 48.6 percent.
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse
The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
Georgia NAACP director says “rubber hits the road” with Tuesday runoff
Warns of Walker wanting to “police wombs of women”. In an exclusive interview with the Chicago Crusader Monday, Georgia City Council Woman Karen Rene, who is also program director for the Atlanta NAACP, said Tuesday’s special election between Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will be the day the “rubber hits the road.”
Here’s how GOP senators are reacting after losing in Georgia
GOP senators were noticeably upset about their 2022 problems in the aftermath of their loss in the Georgia Senate runoff, calling for better candidates and contending that former President Donald Trump caused a problem on the trail. Here’s how some Republicans are reacting after last night:. Senate GOP Whip...
IL amendment expands worker’s rights to form unions, negotiate
Illinois voters approved a “Workers’ Rights Amendment” to the state constitution which broadens the state workforce’s rights to collective bargaining. The Nov. 8 ballot initiative, passed by 58% of Illinois voters, is a broadly worded expansion of the collective bargaining process extending beyond traditional terms and conditions of employment. Backers predict it will have a significant impact on bargaining rights, in both the public and private sectors.
Communities successfully protect the Pretrial Fairness Act, Illinois will end money bond January 1st
The following is a statement from the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice (INPJ) about their coalition’s success in protecting the Pretrial Fairness Act and ensuring that Illinois Will End Money Bond January 1st:. “Today, the Illinois House of Representatives and Senate passed House Bill 1095 Senate Amendment 2, a...
Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Governor Pritzker, representatives from the Obama Foundation and the Old State Capitol Foundation, state lawmakers, and community members dedicated a historical marker on the grounds of the Old State Capitol in Springfield to commemorate President Barack Obama’s momentous 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building’s lawn.
Georgia voting rights groups call on all Georgians to defy voter suppression and vote early, November 28 – December 2nd and on Dec. 6th
On Monday, November 28th, the first day of early voting in the Georgia Senate Runoff Election, Georgia Voting Rights Organizations and their National Partners held an urgent press conference, at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference headquarters in Atlanta Georgia, to educate voters, especially Young, African American and All Voters of Color about the need to vote again in this special election.
All hands-on deck for Georgia special election
Defying GOP and media predictions that there would be a “red wave” victory for the Republicans and what they viewed as the president’s poor ratings, Biden’s Democrats have pulled off a midterm election coup, according to attorney Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition. Former Vice President Pence reluctantly admitted it was a “ripple red wave.”
Contextualizing cash bail’s end
While a new law overhauling Illinois’ system of pretrial detention continues to face scrutiny ahead of its Jan. 1 implementation date, new research suggests that the old cash-based system “results in much less pretrial detention than is generally assumed.”. That’s according to the Loyola University of Chicago Center...
Attorney General Raoul obtains guilty plea in Medicaid fraud case against Cook County doctor
Attorney General Kwame Raoul today announced the Attorney General’s office obtained a guilty plea in a case against a Cook County OB-GYN who fraudulently charged Illinois’ Medicaid program for services that were never provided. In a case being prosecuted by Raoul’s office, Dr. Monique Brotman, 52, of River...
Nearly all Indiana coal power plants polluting groundwater
Nearly all Indiana coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater, according to information released in a new report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice. The report shows improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91%...
NIPSCO & the NiSource Charitable Foundation Donates $50,000 to Meals on Wheels
NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation supports Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana through a $50,000 donation. This donation will go towards the implementation and growth of the Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana Medically Tailored Meals Intervention. This intervention improves the health of critically and chronically ill individuals. Medically...
Rep. LaShawn Ford says SB 828 prison voting rights bill not dead
Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-8th) last week pushed for passage of SB 828 that would have given 27,299 Illinois prisoners the right to vote. It failed by three votes during the veto session, but he has until January 10, 2023 to revive it. Rep. LaShawn Ford’s Senate Bill 828 which would...
Emergency rent relief bypasses deserving landlords, Illinois group says
Nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance was given out in Round 2 of the Illinois Rental Payment Program for COVID-19 relief. But many landlords were left without much recourse or help. “The goals of the program were worthy,” said Paul Arena, director of legislative affairs for the Illinois Rental...
Illinois Lottery to spread gifting cheer this Holiday Season
Second Annual Toy Drive to Beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois. Next week, the Illinois Lottery is gifting instant fun and cheer to hundreds of Illinois families by bringing their second annual Holiday Toy Drive to Springﬁeld and Chicago to beneﬁt the Boys & Girls Club Alliance of Illinois.
Three Illinois Lottery players win $200,000 each on Powerball
Christmas has come early for three lucky Illinois Lottery players. That’s because they’re each holding a Powerball ticket worth $200,000. The winning tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $200,000 each for the Saturday, December 3 drawing. The winning numbers were: 6-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball 7.
Police ramping up patrols during peak Thanksgiving travel season
Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will be heading out for the holiday. Of those, nearly 49 million will be traveling by car, a rebound to almost pre-pandemic levels. This time of year is also associated with higher drinking rates, which combined with the sheer number of drivers on the road, makes it an especially dangerous time for motorists.
Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Worth $550,000 sold in Bloomington
An Illinois Lottery Player has 550,000 reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving. Someone snagged a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. This lucky player is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto so far this year.
