Third former felon arrested by DeSantis’ election crimes office has cased dismissed
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There’s been another setback for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his election crimes and security squad. In August, the governor made a splash by announcing that the squad had arrested 19 former felons for allegedly voting illegally. Three of those cases have already been...
Miami-Dade charter school temporarily evacuated due to hoax threat
SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A charter school in Miami-Dade County was evacuated Thursday morning after an anonymous call was phoned in, authorities confirmed. South Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Somerset Academy Charter School at 5876 SW 68th St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the...
Police officer’s defense rests after expert testimony over battery during protest in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer’s trial over a battery during a protest continued for the fourth day on Friday in Broward County court. Prosecutors have a video showing Officer Steven Pohorence’s interaction with a woman who was kneeling during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 near the Broward County Main Library.
South Florida groups speak up about the environmental dangers of balloon releases for celebrations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida communities are taking action and speaking up about the dangers to our environment, as people continue releasing balloons as part of celebrations to honor their loved ones. In May of 2022, a video of a yacht crew popping balloons and throwing them into...
Police officers arrest student over gun at school in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after receiving a tip Friday afternoon in reference to a student carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School. The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening,...
Big Bus Toy Express fills up before donation pickups in Davie, Sunrise, Coral Springs
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After completing seven pickups of toy donations on Friday in South Florida, the Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express was full when it arrived at Davie. Volunteers loaded the new boxes of donations into a moving truck. There were still two more stops in...
Bank donates over $7.45M for affordable housing in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – J.P. Morgan Chase announced on Friday a donation of more than $7.45 million to two nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing in Miami-Dade County. Abi Suarez, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s neighborhood development, announced $4.45 million will go to Miami Homes For All and $3 million will go to the Solar Energy Loan Fund, better known as SELF.
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah
HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
Fellow officers take stand in trial of Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protester
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Thursday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Trial begins for Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protestor
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Wednesday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens
DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
Coral Springs police officer veers off road, nearly strikes children, fails to stop
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Denise Ford said a police officer nearly struck children during a crash on Wednesday in Coral Springs. Za’kayla Ford, 11, said she and her siblings managed to jump out of the way. Denise Ford said a baby girl started crying and shaking and her...
Gunfire erupts after food drop-off becomes infidelity dispute, Miami-Dade police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A northeast Miami-Dade man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, after shooting into a man’s vehicle following an argument over infidelity Wednesday, according to police. According to a Miami-Dade police report, the victim went to the home of 21-year-old Javary Voltaire, located...
CDC: COVID risk remains low in South Florida, use face masks anyway
MIAMI – The level of COVID-19 cases was low in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker on Wednesday, yet the CDC was still encouraging the use of face masks. Seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus activity remained...
Rick Case annual program provides bicycles to children from Boys and Girls Club in Broward County
DAVIE, Fla. – More than a dozen children from the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County lined up at Rick Case Automotive Group in Davie to see their brand-new bicycles, thanks to generous donations from the South Florida community. Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive,...
American Airlines flight reports laser pointed at plane at Miami International Airport
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An American Airlines flight crew reported being illuminated by a green light on Wednesday night. The crew of flight 1356, traveling from LaGuardia to Miami, reported the green laser as the plane approached Miami International Airport around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.
Miami woman known as “Liberal Sherpa” charged with kidnapping, financial exploitation of 88-year-old mother
MIAMI – A Miami woman and former periodic Fox News guest known as the “Liberal Sherpa,” was arrested Friday on accusations that she kidnapped and financially exploited her 88-year-old mother, prosecutors announced. According to a press release from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Catherine Areu Jones, 51,...
Police officers close street during shooting investigation in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Police officers from the Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Schools police departments closed a street to investigate a shooting on Tuesday near a public school. The police officers were in an area just south of the Charles R. Drew K-8 Center, 1775 NW 60 St. The investigation appeared to...
Man shot by security guard, arrested after trespassing at Palmetto Bay car dealership
PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – A Miami man was arrested for allegedly threatening a security guard at a car dealership, which led to the man being shot. According to police, 24-year-old Hunter Schofield was trespassing at a Palmetto Bay Nissan dealership, located on the 17000 block of South Dixie Highway, just before 4 a.m. on Monday.
