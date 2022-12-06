ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Miami-Dade charter school temporarily evacuated due to hoax threat

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A charter school in Miami-Dade County was evacuated Thursday morning after an anonymous call was phoned in, authorities confirmed. South Miami police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to Somerset Academy Charter School at 5876 SW 68th St. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Police officer’s defense rests after expert testimony over battery during protest in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer’s trial over a battery during a protest continued for the fourth day on Friday in Broward County court. Prosecutors have a video showing Officer Steven Pohorence’s interaction with a woman who was kneeling during a Black Lives Matter protest in 2020 near the Broward County Main Library.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Police officers arrest student over gun at school in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after receiving a tip Friday afternoon in reference to a student carrying a gun on school property at William Dandy Middle School. The school is located at 2400 NW 26th St., in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police Spokeswoman Casey Liening,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Bank donates over $7.45M for affordable housing in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – J.P. Morgan Chase announced on Friday a donation of more than $7.45 million to two nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing in Miami-Dade County. Abi Suarez, the head of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s neighborhood development, announced $4.45 million will go to Miami Homes For All and $3 million will go to the Solar Energy Loan Fund, better known as SELF.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Local businesses damaged after massive junkyard fire in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – After Miami-Dade firefighters were fighting a massive fire on Tuesday afternoon at a junkyard in Hialeah, neighboring businesses and residents are still trying to sort through the aftermath and damage that it caused. Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez spoke with local businesses and residents who were...
HIALEAH, FL
Trial begins for Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protestor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery returned to court on Wednesday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence shoving a woman during the time when what had been a peaceful...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Police: Shoplifters pepper spray employees at two South Florida Walgreens

DORAL, Fla. – A man was arrested Friday morning after he pepper sprayed a Walgreens employee in Doral, authorities said. The incident occurred at the store at 9675 NW 41st St. According to Doral police, the suspect was shoplifting when he was confronted by the employee. Police said the...
DORAL, FL
Family escapes from burning home in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire erupted early Friday morning inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The homeowner, Juan Forte, said he was awakened by the fire at his home in the 15300 block of Southwest 178th Terrace. He told Local 10 News that he got his two children,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CDC: COVID risk remains low in South Florida, use face masks anyway

MIAMI – The level of COVID-19 cases was low in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker on Wednesday, yet the CDC was still encouraging the use of face masks. Seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus activity remained...
FLORIDA STATE

