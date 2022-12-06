Read full article on original website
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday funJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Christkindlmarket is rated the best Christmas market in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Impact of protests in China to be focus of online panel discussion hosted by Chicago publisher on December 20D.J. EatonChicago, IL
Daughter's TikTok Seeking Customers for Mom's Empty Glenview Taco Shop Goes Viral
A suburban Chicago taco shop went viral after the owner's daughter posted a message asking for customers for her mom for Christmas -- and TikTokers delivered in a big way. TikTok user @marcatostacc posted a video this week showing her mom's empty Glenview taco restaurant. "It breaks my heart to...
Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago
CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
Forget ice skating: Try bumper cars on ice for unique holiday fun
Read on to find ice bumper car locations in Chicago. Ice skating can be difficult, requires skill, and hurts when you fall. If you'd like some winter fun on ice that's a bit easier to navigate, give bumper cars a try.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Turkey spotted in Beverly has been rescued
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Ald. Jim Gardiner Threatened Team Collecting Signatures For Opposing Campaign, Volunteer Says: Gardiner, who already faces lawsuits and investigations into his conduct, is seeking a second term. He’s shown on Ring camera video approaching an opponent’s volunteer in Norwood Park.
Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights
Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
WGNtv.com
9@9: A nuclear-powered sky hotel
CHICAGO – While a lot of the talk on the segment remains on Christmas, there was a very interesting topic that drew the attention of the hosts on WGN Morning News. A nuclear-powered sky hotel? We’ll this very unique getaway was featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday as we gave some background information on the concept.
Chicago Residents Share Mannerisms They Have Picked Up in the City on Viral Reddit Thread
Whether it's the way you talk or walk, Chicago residents new and old alike are sharing what mannerisms they have picked up while living in the city in a viral Reddit thread highlighting the idiosyncrasies of the Windy City. The thread, posted in the Chicago-based subreddit r/chicago, asked users "What...
Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area
Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
PAWS Chicago hopes to match hundreds of pets with fur-ever homes during annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon
The animal rescue hopes that the week-long adoption event will match 200 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens with a forever home, just in time for the holidays.
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for these holiday scams
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
This 24-Hour Spa In Chicago Is So Extravagant & Offers A Sauna Inside A Pure Gold Pyramid
If you're a midwesterner looking for a relaxing escape from the real world for a bit, there's a massive spa right outside of the Chicago area that might be able to help you find some respite. King Spa & Sauna in Niles, IL is a relaxing oasis with so many...
WGNtv.com
6@6: Santa’s helpers make good money
CHICAGO – If you’ve made the decision to spend your holidays helping out Santa, then you might have a little extra money in your pocket. As it turns out, those who serve as helpers for the big man at various places during the Christmas season can make a fair amount of cash.
This Chicago Christmas Market Keeps Getting Ranked as The Best Christmas Market in the Nation
Christkindlmarket Chicago's isn't just one of the city's favorite Christmastime traditions. It's also consistently ranked as one of the best Christmas markets in the nation -- and the world. A newly released list from the Global travel site Big 7 just ranked the "The 25 Best Christmas Markets in North...
better.net
Meet the Cookie Queen of Chicago: Mary DiSomma’s Cookbook Honors Family Recipes and Traditions
Each August, Mary DiSomma breaks out her KitchenAid and starts baking cookies for the holiday season. She needs a long runway to make a whopping 7,000 cookies—50 varieties in all—that she and her husband will put in tins and hand out as gifts to eagerly awaiting family and friends come December.
ABC7's Great Chicago Light Fight 2022 finalists revealed: Vote here!
The Great Chicago Light Fight is on! We've narrowed down the finalists, and now it's your turn to vote for your favorite!
Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
wgnradio.com
Does it matter when you make your mortgage payment?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains when you should make your mortgage payments. David To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
Dawn Bringing Southern Classics to East Hyde Park
The new restaurant will replace Piccolo Monda in Summer 2023
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
