Chicago, IL

WGN News

Help hundreds of pets find homes this holiday season through PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies. The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center. “We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially […]
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Turkey spotted in Beverly has been rescued

Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. Ald. Jim Gardiner Threatened Team Collecting Signatures For Opposing Campaign, Volunteer Says: Gardiner, who already faces lawsuits and investigations into his conduct, is seeking a second term. He’s shown on Ring camera video approaching an opponent’s volunteer in Norwood Park.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

Illinois Biggest Holiday Light Display Is Back With Over 600,000 Lights

Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience is back at Navy Pier for the holiday season. You can experience the Chicago area's largest indoor light experience until January 7, 2023. There are interactive light displays, a playful skating rink, a guided walk through the Winter Wonderfest Forest, and visits with Santa. Get a detailed list of activities here.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

9@9: A nuclear-powered sky hotel

CHICAGO – While a lot of the talk on the segment remains on Christmas, there was a very interesting topic that drew the attention of the hosts on WGN Morning News. A nuclear-powered sky hotel? We’ll this very unique getaway was featured on the “9@9” on Wednesday as we gave some background information on the concept.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Best Places to See Holiday Lights in the Chicago Area

Dazzling light shows are putting the spotlight on the holiday season, turning several of the region's well-known attractions into winter wonderlands. The beads of glistening light are casting all sorts of glows to amp up the merry mood as cold weather moves in and a new year approaches. Chicago, a...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Don’t fall for these holiday scams

President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joins Bob Sirott to discuss holiday scams, like free gift cards, alerts about compromised accounts, temporary holiday jobs, and more. He also shared details about the increase of fake shipping notifications.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

6@6: Santa’s helpers make good money

CHICAGO – If you’ve made the decision to spend your holidays helping out Santa, then you might have a little extra money in your pocket. As it turns out, those who serve as helpers for the big man at various places during the Christmas season can make a fair amount of cash.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deadline Friday night for Chicago's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you want to apply for round two of the city's Resiliency 2.0 cash assistance program, you have until 11:59 p.m.The program provides $500 in cash payments to over 4,000 Chicagoans in need.It's aimed at helping people who may have been left out of the COVID-19 stimulus, particularly caregivers of adults or households with adult children.To apply go to chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Does it matter when you make your mortgage payment?

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains when you should make your mortgage payments. David To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
CHICAGO, IL

