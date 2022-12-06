Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson Injury Update, Tyler Huntley News For Week 14FlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Former Baltimore City Assistant State’s Attorney Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges For Unlawfully Obtaining Phone RecordsCops And CrimeBaltimore, MD
Ever Forward pilot was distracted before Chesapeake grounding, Coast Guard saysDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Santa is coming to Laytonsville neighborhoodsHeather JauquetLaytonsville, MD
New Campaign Ads Say a Kids’ Camp Run by Raphael Warnock was Closed for abuse and He Was Arrested – TVR InvestigatesThe Veracity ReportBaltimore, MD
FodorsTravel
6 Fabulous Baltimore Foodie Experiences
Find yourself "charmed" by these culinary hot spots in Baltimore. From the Baltimore Museum of Art’s outstanding Matisse collection to the historic waterfront Fell’s Point neighborhood, there are plenty of reasons to visit Baltimore (from Washington, D.C., it’s an hour’s drive and a 30-minute Amtrak ride). Another reason to plan a long weekend is the city’s incredible foodie scene–sure, you likely know about Maryland blue crabs served in any number of delicious ways (crab fries, anyone?), but here are a few other can’t-miss culinary experiences to check out in Charm City.
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's drive-thru Shake Shack sets opening date
Shake Shack has set an opening date for its new restaurant in Canton, which will be its first drive-thru location in the state. The burger chain will open at 3902 Boston St. in the new Collective at Canton development on Dec. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The location will have a drive-thru with a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pickup window, as well as indoor dining space and an outdoor patio.
Upworthy
Vet clinic posts hilarious roadside signs to makes its customers smile. Here are 25 of our favorites.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 7, 2021. It has since been updated. Before Lynn Wimmer purchased the Carroll County Veterinary Clinic in 2005, the establishment's roadside message sign was only ever used to post about upcoming community events or informational messages. However, today it is a familiar and popular landmark for motorists traveling that route thanks to the funny puns and sayings that are posted on it every week. The tradition began a few years ago when Wimmer—who worked as an associate veterinarian at the clinic for several years before buying it—decided to post something humorous out front one day. The overwhelmingly positive feedback that followed convinced her to make it a weekly practice that tickles all those who pass by the Westminster, Maryland, clinic.
Where to see the best holiday lights in Howard County
With the holidays just a couple weeks away, Howard County has put together a map of homes and businesses spreading some cheer.
Welcome To The Neighborhood: Aldi Opens Fourth Location In Harford County
After a lengthy wait, Aldi has officially opened its fourth location in Harford County as the retail giant continues to expand its offerings in the region. The Constant Friendship Shopping Center in Abingdon welcomed the supermarket to the neighborhood with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Emmorton Road near Route 24 on Thursday, Dec. 8.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 20: Once you go, you know
The 20th day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland we awakened in Salisbury and made our way back across the Bay Bridge to attend the Brian Jack Memorial at SoundStage in downtown Baltimore. But, on the way we managed to pick up a legendary Angelina’s crab cake from a secret location on Kent Island (you can order them online) and a delicious beer at Ten Eyck Brewing in Queenstown, just off Route 50. (Yes, they have an interesting men’s room!)
This Popular Tenant Is Leaving R. House Food Hall
A popular eatery is leaving a Baltimore food hall, as announced in an emotional statement by restaurant officials. STEM Farm + Kitchen is leaving Baltimore's popular R. House at the end of their season, as announced in an Instagram post celebrating six years at the food hall, by the eatery.
halethorpe.com
Top Workplaces 2022: Linda Jacobs of The Harbour School is the top midsize-business leader
Linda Jacobs founded The Harbour School in 1982 as a haven for those needing special education and has led it ever since. She’s now the midsize-business leader honoree for Baltimore Sun Media’s 2022 Top Workplaces. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
WTOP
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore holiday tradition Miracle on 34th Street celebrated on national stage
The Miracle on 34th Street in Hampden attracts onlookers from around the world -- and on Wednesday, it'll be featured on a national stage. Organizers of the holiday tradition told 11 News they need your help filling the street when the "TODAY" show comes to town Wednesday morning.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore cheesecake maker lands deal with major grocer
Baltimore's Hiatus Cheesecake is raising thousands of dollars to support its next phase of growth after landing a deal with Kroger to sell its mini cakes in stores nationwide. The wholesale cheesecake manufacturing company launched a campaign earlier this year through investment crowdfunding platform, Honeycomb Credit, with a goal to raise between $25,000 and $124,000 by the end of the year.
foxbaltimore.com
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
macaronikid.com
🌸 Meet A New Mom-Owned In Business in Pasadena: Sarah B. Charcuterie
One of the most rewarding parts of my job as publisher of Macaroni KID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie is connecting our readers with local businesses and especially when these businesses can make life easier for the hard-working parents in our community. Sarah B. Charcuterie, a new mom-owned small business, right here in Pasadena, is just that!
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Department to hold hiring event this weekend
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department will hold a community hiring event this weekend. The event will be held 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall. The job fair will feature recruiters, agility tests, specialized units, demonstrations, and more.
3 people killed hours apart in Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore
In just 24 hours, five different families lost a loved one to gun violence in Baltimore City. Three of them within blocks of each other in the Park Heights neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore elected officials, including mayor, comptroller and City Council, to get 2.5% raises in 2023
Baltimore’s elected officials, including the mayor and city council president, will get a 2.5% pay raise next year. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket
BALTIMORE, MD – Isabel Sandoval, 35, of Baltimore, was rewarded by Lady Luck after she went shopping for her husband and walked away with a prize for herself. Isabel purchased beer for her husband at 6400 Eastern Liquors in Baltimore about three weeks ago. While there, she purchased three scratch-off tickets for Lady Luck. As a result of a recommendation from a friend, she began playing the $10 game recently. “I actually stopped playing it for a bit because I wasn’t winning much,” she said. “I told my friend, “It’s not for me.” Isabel, however, decided to try her luck The post Baltimore mom wins $250k on lottery scratch off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore voters approved term limits last month. A city councilman is already moving to repeal them.
Baltimore’s newly approved term limits for its mayor, comptroller and the City Council will not to be effective until 2024, but a member of council is already calling for their repeal. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
