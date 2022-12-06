Read full article on original website
Related
halethorpe.com
Anne Arundel 2022-23 high school swimming preview: Youthful swimmers filling county pools
St. Mary’s All-American Joe Hayburn returns for his final season swimming for the Saints.
halethorpe.com
High school sports roundup (Dec. 7)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Wednesday, Dec. 7.
halethorpe.com
Top Workplaces 2022: Linda Jacobs of The Harbour School is the top midsize-business leader
Linda Jacobs founded The Harbour School in 1982 as a haven for those needing special education and has led it ever since. She’s now the midsize-business leader honoree for Baltimore Sun Media’s 2022 Top Workplaces. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
halethorpe.com
Person killed in Cockeysville shooting Wednesday, Baltimore County Police say
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting at Queensbridge Court in Cockeysville.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore elected officials, including mayor, comptroller and City Council, to get 2.5% raises in 2023
Baltimore’s elected officials, including the mayor and city council president, will get a 2.5% pay raise next year. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
halethorpe.com
Baltimore voters approved term limits last month. A city councilman is already moving to repeal them.
Baltimore’s newly approved term limits for its mayor, comptroller and the City Council will not to be effective until 2024, but a member of council is already calling for their repeal. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Comments / 1